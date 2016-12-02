Kerala Cricket Association issues show cause notice to Sanju

more-in

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has issued a show cause notice to Sanju Samson for violating the code of conduct during Ranji Trophy matches this season.

KCA has sought an explanation from Sanju following complaints from the team management which alleged the player had committed a series of breaches of discipline.

KCA secretary T.N. Ananthanarayan told The Hindu on Thursday that a four-member inquiry committee would look into the matter.

The charges were that Sanju broke his bat following his duck against Goa in Mumbai.

He had left the dressing room without informing the management and gone missing from his hotel room and was incommunicado for several hours.

The team management and selectors decided to drop Sanju for the match against Tripura at Cuttack to give the player a break. However, Sanju — who after learning that he was not part of the playing XI — wanted to go to the NCA in Bengaluru to check his troublesome knees.

But KCA refused permission and asked him to remain with the team.

The team management was also upset that Sanju was not in his ‘whites’ when he came to the ground on the first day of the Kerala-Tripura match.

He also allegedly misbehaved with the team management and refused to travel with the team. The KCA secretary said Sanju would have automatically invited censure from the BCCI had KCA reported his misdemeanours.

“We have been lenient as we did not want to destroy his career. But his behaviour went from bad to worse,” said Ananthanarayan.

The KCA secretary also confirmed that Sanju’s father had abused KCA president T.C. Mathew and a KCA employee, but said the inquiry committee would only be looking into the complaints raised by the team management.

Meanwhile, Sanju’s father Samson Viswanadh said his son had undergone MRI scans on both knees and had informed KCA about this.

He also said his son had not broken his bat as was alleged, but had only thrown it at his kit bag out of frustration.

He also alleged that the KCA was yet to provide any assistance to Sanju for the treatment of his knees despite having made several requests.