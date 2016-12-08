Keaton Jennings ‘opens’ England chapter

more-in

Batsman Keaton Jennings has become the latest South Africa-born cricketer to play for England.

Jennings, who was born in Johannesburg in 1992 and captained the Proteas under-19s, was a late call-up for England's two remaining must-win matches after opener Haseeb Hameed injured his hand during the third Test in Mohali.

The 24-year-old has notched up over 4,000 runs at an average of nearly 36 in First Class matches.

Captain Alastair Cook said he was impressed by what he had seen of Jennings since the tall left-hander joined up with the squad in Dubai a few days ago. With a week-long gap between the third and the fourth Test, some of the players took a break and headed to Dubai.

"I'd never met him properly. He seems a really good guy. He's got a great head on his shoulders and mentally I think he's a very strong player so I wish him all the best," said Cook.

Jennings, whose mother is English, moved to England in 2011 after leaving school, committing himself to four years there so he could become eligible to play for the national side.

The left-hander, whose father played for South Africa during the apartheid era, decided to switch allegiance to further his international career in a similar move to Kevin Pietersen’s in the early 2000s.

(With inputs from AFP)