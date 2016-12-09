Kaushik guides TN to first innings lead

IN FINE NICK: Except for one chance off Jasprit Bumrah, Tamil Nadu’s Kaushik Gandhi was untroubled by Gujarat’s attack.

BELAGAVI: Kaushik Gandhi hit an unbeaten 150 (439b, 20x4), and B. Indrajith 66 (162b, 10x4), as Tamil Nadu got to 397 for four and secured a 90-run first innings lead over Gujarat on day three of their ninth round Group A Ranji Trophy match at the KSCA stadium here.

Early in play, Rush Kalaria suffered a niggle in his right leg and retired after bowling a ball in his fifth over of the day. Chintan Gaja completed the over, and continued to bowl in tandem with Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel.

Gaja and Bumrah were accorded two slips, and Axar, one.

Kaushik’s only lapse of the day, in his otherwise stable stint, came when Bumrah forced an edge off his bat. The ball didn’t carry to the second slip who dived ahead, to his left. He drove straight for a four, a ball later. All this, after he raised his fifty with seven fours off 149 balls.

By lunch, Kaushik and Indrajith had chugged along for 230 balls, and added 82 runs for the third wicket, for Tamil Nadu to get to 236 for two in 102 overs.

Kalaria returned to bowl after lunch, and Indrajith brought up his fifty with nine fours off 129 balls. Kaushik pulled, and put a short ball off Axar in the space between deep square leg and deep midwicket for a boundary. Soon, the partnership breached the 100-run mark.

Indrajith survived a run-out scare at the non-striker’s end, off Hardik Patel. The bowler got his hand to the ball and deflected it on to the stumps at the non-striker’s end after Kaushik had hit it straight. The appeal was referred to the third umpire who turned it down.

Gaja, then, caught Indrajith off his own bowling to end the thriving 116-run partnership. The ball popped off a defensive straight push, and the bowler held on to it in quick reflex, one-handed.

Kaushik got to his hundred with a four off a drive to deep cover, off Axar Patel. This was after Dinesh Karthik departed, caught behind off Priyank Panchal.

Post tea, Axar had a short-leg in place — after he had persisted with only a slip for long — and bowled round, and over the wicket to no effect. The short-leg was at times shifted to short fine-leg.

Over time, Kaushik, with teeming trust in self, hit back-to-back fours off Hardik. The first, he shifted his front leg slight and fast, to place the ball between mid-off and cover. The fielders had time only to see it through. The second, he went down on his knee and swept it square.

Soon after, he reached his 150, and ended the day being in an unbroken 97-run fifth wicket stand with Vijay Shankar.

The scores:

Gujarat — 1st innings: 307.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: L. Suryapprakash c Raval b Kalaria 6, Abhinav Mukund b Kalaria 99, Kaushik Gandhi (batting) 150, B. Indrajith c & b Gaja 66, Dinesh Karthik c Raval b Panchal 18, Vijay Shankar (batting) 35; Extras (b-6, lb-9, w-4, nb-4): 23; Total (for four wkts. in 156 overs): 397.

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-154, 3-270, 4-300.

Gujarat bowling: Rush Kalaria 20.1-5-47-2, Jasprit Bumrah 27-7-74-0, Chintan Gaja 26.5-11-68-1, Axar Patel 38-15-67-0, Rujul Bhatt 7-0-24-0, Hardik Patel 30-4-74-0, Priyank Panchal 7-1-28-1.