Karun to go for a scan

more-in

Karnataka coach J. Arun Kumar revealed key batsman Karun Nair would go for a scan after suffering from abdominal pain during his innings here on Friday.

He said, “Karun has lower abdominal pain. He should be okay. We will get a scan done.”

Queried about Karnataka’s collapse, he said, “It was a crucial toss. We had a long line-up but none of our batsmen clicked. It’s a bit of a shock for me.”

Arun Kumar said it was a testing pitch to bat on and added his batsmen could have shown a more positive approach.

On Abhimanyu Mithun’s promotion to No. 5, the Karnataka coach said, “We thought if he goes there, he can disrupt their bowling and length. Unfortunately the ball hit his helmet and he was given out.”

Asked about Tamil Nadu’s bowling, he replied, “They were very disciplined. Due credit to them.”

Arun Kumar said, “There is still plenty of juice in the wicket. We can fight back.”