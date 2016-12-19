Karun strides like a colossus with an unbeaten triple ton

MARATHON KNOCK: Karun Nair, who batted through the entire fourth day of the final Test, exults after notching up a stroke-studded triple century.

A diminutive batsman cast a huge shadow with a mountain of runs at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on a frenetic Monday.

It was Karun Nair’s turn to haunt England. If Sunday belonged to K.L. Rahul, the fifth Test’s fourth day was all about Karun and his gargantuan knock — a triple hundred — that strengthened India.

Compared to his Karnataka teammate Rahul, who fell on 199, Karun did twice better as he remained unbeaten on 303 (381b, 32x4, 4x6) and found allies in R. Ashwin (67) and Ravindra Jadeja (51). Karun added 181 for the sixth-wicket with Ashwin and then, along with Jadeja, tallied 138 for the seventh-wicket.

Karun’s monumental runs, and the alliances he stitched, helped India declare its first innings at 759 for seven. It was India’s highest-ever Test score, overhauling the 726 for nine decl. against Sri Lanka at Mumbai in 2009.

The 282-run lead left England with the onerous task of staying alive in the game. At the penultimate day’s close, the visitor had scored 12 for no loss and India might fancy its chances of making it 4-0.

Karun’s maiden three-figure mark in Tests was a stupendous effort and a redeeming one at that as in his earlier outings at Mohali and Mumbai, he could only muster 4 and 13 respectively. Those numbers were an aberration especially for a batsman, who scored a 328 for Karnataka against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy final at Mumbai in 2015.

Patient, precise and prolific

Like Rahul, a calm demeanour and an ability to keep the scoreboard ticking are intrinsic to Karun. He bided his time, found the gaps with precision, milked the attack and when set, unleashed a wide range of strokes.

Often when the spinners were on the prowl, Alastair Cook kept a short-cover and a sweeper-cover and yet Karun threaded fours with ease. When Karun’s penchant to drive straight down the ground became obvious, the England skipper positioned a fielder parallel to the non-striker. Yet the batsman continued unhindered.

Much later when the new-ball was taken and Stuart Broad and company tried to bounce him, he upper-cut a six! Karun’s few moments of discomfiture came when he twice edged balls angled into him at a steep height but resolutely he remained India’s spine.

Resuming at the overnight 391 for four, Virat Kohli’s men found an anchor in the 25-year-old from Bengaluru. With Murali Vijay for company, Karun launched into left-arm spinner Liam Dawson. A six and a paddle-swept brace were in order and he refused to palpitate in the nervous-nineties.

Stuck on 99 with Ben Stokes bowling an off-stump line and backed by a 7-2 field, Karun remained patient, blocked five balls and when the opportunity presented, steered a four past point. After a customary wave to the audience and a kiss to the Indian crest on his helmet, Karun buckled down for the long haul while England drew relief in seeing Vijay’s exit — lbw to Dawson.

Big stand with Ashwin

If one Chennai lad retreated, another strode out as Ashwin joined Karun in a partnership that broke England’s spirit. The duo stayed intact at lunch and tea as India gleaned 72 from the first session and pocketed 119 in the second.

After lunch, Ashwin hoisted Moeen Ali for six and Karun drove and swept the spinners as Dawson and Adil Rashid wilted.

Ashwin had the best-seat in town as Karun etched his 200 with a cover-driven four off Keaton Jennings.

Once the new ball was taken, the Indians remained unflustered and though Ashwin fell to Broad, Karun motored on, enjoying his reprieves with Joe Root dropping him and Jonny Bairstow failing to effect a stumping. By then England was bereft of ideas.

Even the let’s-bounce-him-out plan against Jadeja didn’t work and Karun was in the zone.

His last 100 runs needed just 75 balls, the pick being the four off Rashid that ushered in the 300. A venue that witnessed Virender Sehwag’s 319, against South Africa in 2008, was agog.

History has been made with a triple thunder-clap and India is in the driver’s seat.