Karun Nair makes history with a triple ton

Karun Nair plays a shot during the fourth day of the fifth Test against England in Chennai on Monday. He scored a scintillating triple century.

Karun Nair became the second Indian batsmen to score a triple century after Virender Sehwag. With the Chennai fans roaring behind him, Karun Nair completed his triple ton and made history at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

Interestingly, Sehwag scored two triple centuries viz. 319 in Chennai and 309 in Multan.

Karun Nair became the third player in Test history, and the first Indian, to turn his maiden hundred into a triple century. He continued to torment the England bowlers after the dismissal of Murali Vijay and Ravichandran Ashwin.

In the company of Ravindra Jadeja, Karun Nair added another century partnership.

Playing in his third match, Karun Nair played a scintillating knock. He has replaced Ajinkya Rahane in the side.

After Karun Nair reached his triple century in style, Virat Kohli declared the Indian innings.

India declared at 759 for 7.