Karun Nair hits ton as India narrows England lead

Murali Vijay is quick to go after Karun Nair's century. Liam Dawson catches him by surprise. India at  435/5

A first test hundred for Karun Nair as India bites into the lead posed by England.  India (435/4) trail England (477) by 42 runs

At the end of Day 3, India were 391 for 4 with Nair on 71 and Vijay on 17 remain unbeaten. India still trails by 86 runs with six wickets remaining.

India holds an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series.

