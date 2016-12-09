Karnataka wins with bonus point

Most successful: Karnataka’s David Mathias scalped three of the eight Maharashtra wickets that went to the medium-pacers.

Karnataka finished the job with a day to spare after its medium pacers staved off an aggressive counter-punching from Kedar Jadhav and openers chased down a modest target set by Maharashtra on the third day of their final Ranji Trophy league match here on Friday.

In the final session, Karnataka made light of a 37-run target with openers, debutant Arjun Hoysala and Kaunian Abbas needing 10 overs to complete a 10-wicket victory. The triumph was worth seven points, including a bonus.

As a result, Karnataka regained its position at the top of Group ‘B’ with 37 points. The defeat kept Maharashtra’s tally at 21 points and ended its hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

The day started well for Karnataka with its last-wicket pair of skipper R. Vinay Kumar and S. Arvind stretching the overnight first-innings score of 313 for nine to 345 for a lead of 182 runs.

Maharashtra knew that only brisk scoring could help its goal of scoring on outright victory for a place in the quarterfinals. But, once openers Rohit Motwani and skipper Swapnil Gugale departed with just 17 on the board, Maharashtra never looked like setting a challenging target for Karnataka.

Only Kedar Jadhav played to his reputation. The loss of early wickets did not hamper his style as he smashed 85 off just 59 deliveries, dotted with two sixes and 10 boundaries. Jadhav was the sixth batsman to be dismissed, after his offering in the slip cordon bounced off R. Samarth’s hand and Abbas pouched it at second slip.

Later, contributions of 26 runs each by Ankit Bawane and last-man Nikit Dhumal only delayed the inevitable.

Of the eight wickets that went to the medium pacers, lanky David Mathias scalped three to emerge as the most successful. Vinay Kumar, declared the Man-of-the-Match, was rightly recognised for his all-round performance for the third time this season.

The scores:

Maharashtra — 1st innings: 163.

Karnataka — 1st innings: Arjun Hoysala b Sanklecha 0, R. Samarth b Sanklecha 63, Kaunian Abbas c Tripathi b Sayyad 41, Pavan Deshpande c Khurana 70, Stuart Binny lbw b Sayyad 46, C.M. Gautam c Motwani b Dadhe 26, David Mathias lbw b Dhumal 6, R. Vinay Kumar (not out) 56, K. Gowtham b Sanklecha 6, A. Mithun lbw b Dadhe 5, S. Arvind lbw b Khurana 11; Extras (b-8, lb-3, nb-2, w-1): 14; Total (in 110 overs): 345.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-101, 3-117, 4-197, 5-251, 6-264, 7-276, 8-299, 9-308.

Maharashtra bowling: Anupam Sanklecha 32-6-78-3, Nikit Dhumal 20-5-57-1, Pradeep Dhade 26-3-98-2, Mohsin Sayyad 11-1-42-2, Chirag Khurana 13-0-41-2, Rahul Tripathi 4-2-5-0, Swapnil Gugale 4-1-13-0.

Maharashtra — 2nd innings: Swapnil Gugale c Hoysala b Mithun 8, Rohit Motwani c Gautam b Vinay 9, Naushad Shaikh c Gautam b Binny 6, Kedar Jadhav c Abbas b Mathias 85, Rahul Tripathi b Aravind 0, Chirag Khurana c Abbas b Mathias 28, Ankit Bawane c Samarth b Mithun 26, Anupam Sanklecha c Gautam b Mathias 14, Mohsin Sayyad c Hoysala b Gowtham 0, Pradeep Dadhe (not out) 7, Nikit Dhumal st. Gautam b Deshpande 26; Extras (b-4, nb-4, w-1): 9, Total (in 47.3 overs): 218.

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-17, 3-79, 4-80, 5-139, 6-156, 7-178, 8-185, 9-185.

Karnataka bowling: Vinay Kumar 9-0-51-1, Mithun 7-1-44-2, Binny 4-1-22-1, Arvind 9-0-35-1, Gowtham 8-2-21-1, Mathias 10-0-37-3, Deshpande 0.3-0-4-1.

Karnataka — 2nd innings: R. Samarth (not out) 25, Kaunian Abbas (not out) 14; Total (for no loss in 10 overs): 39.

Maharashtra bowling: Sanklecha 5-0-21-0, Dadhe 3-0-8-0, Dhumal 2-0-10-0.