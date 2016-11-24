Karen Rolton inducted into ICC's Cricket Hall of Fame

more-in

Former Australia women’s captain Karen Rolton was on Thursday inducted into the ICC’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony during the dinner break on the opening day of the third day/night Test between Australia and South Africa here.

Rolton was presented with a personalised cap by ICC Chief Executive David Richardson as she became the 81st player to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame and the sixth woman to receive the accolade.

“It’s with great honour that I accept this award of being inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. To be acknowledged like this is something that I never expected and am truly grateful to be listed amongst some of my all-time cricketing heroes,” Rolton said.

“Cricket has been a part of my life since I can remember. From growing up in Adelaide and playing backyard cricket with my brother to captaining my state and country. It’s been a childhood dream and one that I’m grateful for. I’d like to thank Cricket Australia, my team-mates over the years and most importantly my parents for supporting me playing cricket as a junior and right until the end of my career. Finally, thank you to the ICC for inducting me into the Hall of Fame and your ongoing support of women’s cricket.”

Rolton is the first of the four legendary cricketers who will be formally inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame this season. The other three are Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka, Australia’s Arthur Morris and England’s George Lohmann.