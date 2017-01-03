KSCA top brass relinquishes office

more-in

A day after the Supreme Court removed the BCCI’s president and secretary from their posts, the top brass of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) relinquished office. President P.R. Ashok Anand, secretary Brijesh Patel and treasurer P. Dayananda Pai stepped down on Tuesday, in the wake of the apex court’s order.

“In light of the Supreme Court judgement dated January 2 and as modified by today’s order, the KSCA president P.R. Ashok Anand, secretary Brijesh Patel and treasurer Dayananda Pai have demited their office with immediate effect,” said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the KSCA spokesman.

Patel has completed five three-year terms as secretary, exceeding the limit of nine years for an office-bearer, while Ashok Anand (75) and Pai (71) are over the age cap of 70.

The KSCA has called for a meeting of its Managing Committee on Thursday to elect a fresh president, secretary and treasurer, all of whom will conform to the Lodha Committee’s recommendations.

The KSCA, which was set to conduct elections last August, will now proceed step by step. “Calling for elections will require us to change the bye-laws of our constitution,” said Mruthyunjaya. “For that, we have to call a special general body meeting, amend the bye-laws and then conduct the polls as per a constitution that conforms to the Lodha recommendations. We will do this once we are intimated about the procedures. There is no question of not implementing the recommendations.”