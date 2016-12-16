Jharkhand takes lead

more-in

Thiruvananthapuram: Captain Saurabh Tiwary and Virat Singh scored half-centuries as Jharkhand predictably took the first innings lead against Odisha in the Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy cricket match at the KCA-St. Xavier’s College ground here on Friday.

Jharkhand, in reply to Odisha’s first innings score of 152, was 236 for five at stumps on the second day for a lead of 84 runs.

The Odisha attack was not threatening but it was disciplined and made the Jharkhand batsmen work hard for their runs. There was nothing in the pitch to help the bowlers but they struck to their task by maintaining tight line and length and induced mistakes from the Jharkhand batsmen.

Medium-pacer Basanth Mohanty was the pick of bowlers with two for 43 while Suryakant Pradhan, Deepak Behera and Govind Poddar took a wicket each.

Early strike

In the morning, medium-pacer Pradhan jolted Jharkhand early when he dismissed opener Sumit Kumar cheaply. Anand Singh and Virat Singh added 63 for the second wicket before Anand lost his patience against Poddar’s gentle medium pace.

Virat (51) survived a chance in the last over before lunch but he failed to make it count. After completing his half-century, Virat hung his bat out to a wide delivery from Mohanty and the edge was snapped at point by Poddar.

Tiwary was not at his fluent best but was willing to play the waiting game. It was an innings which was characterised by long periods of watchfulness followed by sudden bouts of aggression. He was severe on anything short and a slapped four over mid-wicket off medium- pacer Mohanty was the standout shot in his innings.

Tiwary looked set for a big score but he had to retire due to cramps. Both Ishant Jaggi and Ishan Kishan, two of Jharkhand’s top batsmen this season, failed as Odisha stifled runs in the third session. Jharkhand could add just 63 runs in the post-tea session.

The scores: Odisha 152 vs. Jharkhand 236 for five in 94 overs (Saurabh Tiwary retired hurt 65, Virat Singh 51, Anand Singh 33).