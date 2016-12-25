Ishank Jaggi used his experience as he kept scoring at a fair clip.

Unbeaten half-centuries from Virat Singh and Ishank Jaggi put Jharkhand in a commanding position on day two of its quarterfinal clash against Haryana at the Moti Bagh stadium here on Saturday.

The duo built an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 146 after the side had been reduced to 82 for three. Virat made 81 (240b, 10x4, 1x6) and Jaggi 77 (149b, 11x4) in a finely crafted partnership that started slowly before progressing into an attack on the Haryana spinners.

Nadeem’s seven

Resuming the day on 251 for seven, Haryana threw away the last three wickets in six overs with the batsmen showing a lack of application and going for expansive shots, adding only seven runs to the overnight total. Shahbaz Nadeem picked up the first two wickets of the day and finished with a seven-wicket haul while pacer Rahul Shukla claimed the other wicket.

Jharkhand went to Lunch at 70 for two, after Haryana leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Amit Mishra removed openers Anand Singh and Sumit Kumar. Chahal dismissed Anand when the latter tried to play against the turn only to offer a simple return catch while Mishra produced a classic leg-spinning delivery to have Kumar caught behind.

Post Lunch, Jharkhand lost skipper Saurabh Tiwary when Harshal Patel came around the wicket with the left-hander trying to play to the leg side and instead edging it to first slip where Rajat Paliwal took a fine catch diving to his left.

The left-handed Virat drove well square off the wicket against leg-spinners Mishra and Chahal and played with soft hands whenever there was extra bounce to ensure the close-in fielders did not come into play. In the final over before Tea, Virat used his feet to off-spinner Paliwal to find the long-off boundary to get to his fifty.

At the other end, Jaggi, who leads the run charts for Jharkhand this season, used his experience as he kept scoring at a fair clip while guiding young Virat. He got to his half-century post Tea with two boundaries in one over — first a pull and then a wristy shot off his pads to find the mid-wicket fence off Chahal.

Just 30 behind Haryana and with a few more strong batsmen in the hut, Jharkhand will fancy a lead in excess of 150 to seal its maiden semifinal berth in the tournament.

The scores:

Haryana — 1st innings: Nitin Saini c Jaggi b Nadeem 22, Shubham Rohilla b Nadeem 18, Shivam Chauhan c Shukla b Nadeem 23, Chaitanya Bishnoi c Virat b Nadeem 41, Rajat Paliwal b Nadeem 42, Rohit Sharma c Kaushal b Anand 18, Amit Mishra st Kishan b Quadri 16, Sanjay Pahal c sub b Nadeem 39, Harshal Patel c Tiwary b Nadeem 22, Mohit Sharma b Shukla 4, Yuzvendra Chahal (not out) 0, Extras (b-8, lb-3, nb-1, w-1): 13; Total (in 95.3 overs): 258.

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-66, 3-71, 4-154, 5-155, 6-191, 7-195, 8-251, 9-258.

Jharkhand bowling: Ashish Kumar 1.1-0-2-0, Rahul Shukla 21.3-7-52-1, Kaushal Singh 4.5-0-15-0, Anand Singh 13-4-38-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 33-8-79-7, Samar Quadri 22-2-61-1.

Jharkhand — 1st innings: Anand Singh c & b Chahal 9, Sumit Kumar c Saini b Mishra 19, Virat Singh (batting) 81, Saurabh Tiwary c Paliwal b Harshal 23, Ishank Jaggi (batting) 77; Extras (b-4, lb-10, nb-5): 19, Total (for three wickets in 82 overs): 228.

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-46, 3-82.

Haryana bowling: Harshal Patel 11-4-24-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 29-6-67-1, Mohit Sharma 9-3-15-0, Sanjay Pahal 7-0-19-0, Amit Mishra 20-5-62-1, Rajat Paliwal 4-0-17-0, Chaitanya Bishnoi 2-0-10-0.