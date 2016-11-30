Cricket

Jennings, Dawson to join squad

After a five-day getaway to Dubai, when the England Test team reassembles in Mumbai next week, Keaton Jennings and Liam Dawson will be the new faces in the squad that is trying to save the five-match series.

With opener Haseeb Hameed and spinner Zafar Ansari set to return home to address injury issues, Jennings and Dawson received unexpected calls to join the team.

Should the English think-tank consider not to open the innings with Ben Duckket, who donned the role in Bangladesh, Jennings could get his debut and join skipper Alastair Cook at the top of the order.

Jennings, who played for Durham, will join the team on December 5 ahead of the third Test, starting on December 8.

This will also be the day when Ansari is due to leave for England to fix the back injury he suffered at Visakhapatnam.

Dawson, the all-rounder from Hampshire who made his ODI and Twenty20 debuts this year, is also expected to join the team next week.

