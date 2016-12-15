James Anderson ruled out of Chennai Test

more-in

James Anderson continues to be in the news and a fair share of Alastair Cook’s interaction with the media was largely restricted to handling questions about the fast bowler, who will miss the fifth and final Test commencing here on Friday.

Excerpts

The missing speedster

Unfortunately, Jimmy (Anderson) is ruled out. He picked up body soreness from the last game. So he’s not going to be risked for this match.

It’s the right call. He is disappointed that he is not playing this game. We have got to make a decision on (Stuart) Broady just after the training session here.

Anderson and the Ashes

Yes, I am very confident he can. He can make a big contribution to English cricket over the next couple of years.

Over the last two months, he’s picked up a lot of niggles and his shoulder is off.

Mood in the camp

We want to get on that flight home having a win.

One thing this side can’t be criticised for is togetherness and desire, and the way the lads have fought. We have put everything into this tour.

Kohli and Root

It’s not been fun watching Kohli score 600-odd runs. It’s been a masterclass and looks like he’s certainly stepped up his game in Test cricket.

Joe is a fantastic player and we’re lucky he is a part of this side.