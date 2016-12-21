Jadeja does the star turn in India’s remarkable win

DEMOLITION MAN: Ravindra Jadeja, the keeper of India’s fortunes with a hand in nine England dismissals on Tuesday, is ecstasy personified after scalping Jake Ball to complete a thumping win at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

A steady march and the free fall. That was the tale of the fifth and final Test which India seized from the jaws of a dreary draw.

Over four days, 1248 runs were scored and only 17 wickets fell. On the concluding day, 10 batsmen perished while cumulatively adding 195 with Ravindra Jadeja’s seven for 48 leaving England battered and bruised.

Jadeja’s best figures and a maiden match-haul of ten (10 for 154) ensured that the visitor was bowled out for 207 in its second innings. The game had rapidly changed and India won by an innings and 75 runs.

The usual tropes of a fifth-day tussle in the sub-continent were in place: Spinners weaving webs, chirruping close-in fielders and a vociferous crowd effectively becoming a collective 12th man.

The pitch, somnolent till Tuesday’s lunch, began to finally show signs of wear and tear. Just enough for India to sow the seeds of doubt within England at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Big totals not good enough

The host clinched the series at 4-0 while Alastair Cook, his captaincy under microscopic scrutiny, will brood over the inadequacy of two healthy first innings totals – 400 in Mumbai and 477 here.

Trailing by 270 when play commenced on the final day, England stayed secure and a stalemate seemed evident at lunch. But the afternoon provided a different script of ‘ascendant India and despondent England.’

Wickets tumbled as Jadeja turned wrecker-in-chief, be it with his unerring accuracy with the ball or athletic fielding. His afternoon spells — 9-1-18-3, 7-2-10-2 and 2-2-0-2 — wrung out England’s heart.

The mayhem under the Chennai sun seemed improbable in the morning when, from the overnight 12 for no loss, England progressed at a steady trot. Cook and his partner Keaton Jennings were obdurate.

Early reprieves

The former had his lucky streak. He edged R. Ashwin but Parthiv Patel failed to hold. With Jennings too securing a reprieve on 31 — a tough chance grazing K.L. Rahul’s palms and popping out at short-leg much to the dismay of leg-spinner Amit Mishra — England breathed easy and inched to 97 for no loss at lunch.

The second session, though, belonged to India with Jadeja being the force-multiplier. Cook was the first to succumb, glancing straight to an ecstatic Rahul at leg-slip and Jadeja had terminated the opening partnership at 103. It was the beginning of Jadeja’s super-show.

With Jennings itching to step out and loft, the left-arm spinner kept luring the opener. Eventually the southpaw, in a pre-meditated venture, danced down and Jadeja dropped it a wee-bit short. A flummoxed Jennings, undid by the sudden dip, weakly thrust his bat and lobbed a catch back to the gleeful bowler.

Soon, a recurrent theme of retreating batsman began to play out. Joe Root attempted a slog-sweep, got rapped and when Jadeja’s lbw appeal didn’t work, the latter found vindication in a successful review.

Superb catch

Jadeja’s energy and exuberance could not be curtailed and as Jonny Bairstow lazily scooped Ishant over square-leg with a flick that went awry, the Saurashtra cricketer ran with his back to the ball. When it seemed gravity would snatch the red cherry, Jadeja stretched full-tilt to pull off a spectacular catch.

It was the adrenalin shot that Virat Kohli’s men needed and while England moved to 167 for four at tea, the second session proved instructive of India’s dominance as the visitor lost four wickets while mustering 70.

Perhaps a dirge was already playing in the England dressing room and the remaining six wickets fell for a mere 40 runs. When Moeen Ali, instead of dropping anchor ambitiously, tried to clear mid-on and found an agile Ashwin, England was down for the count.

Jadeja inflicted further bruises, Umesh Yadav and Amit Mishra joined the act and India reiterated its number one billing in the ICC rankings. Fittingly, Jadeja prised out England’s last wicket — Jake Ball, who edged to ‘Man-of-the-match’ Karun Nair.