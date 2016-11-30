J&K top-order collapse hands Hyderabad the advantage

more-in

VADODARA: Jammu and Kashmir skipper Parvez Rasool defied the Hyderabad pacemen for 133 minutes on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group C League tie. But his controlled knock of 70 off 81 balls (11x4, 1x6) was undermined by a top-order collapse — 156 for seven wickets against quality swing bowling.

The India all-rounder finally fell to spinner Akash Bhandari, edging to the slips, as his side finished 172 runs behind Hyderabad’s 328.

Fourteen wickets fell on Wednesday at the Motibaug ground. Hyderabad lost seven batsmen in the first two sessions, as the J & K fast bowlers stuck to an off-stump line and waited for batsmen to take the bait.

Rasool carried on from the first day, wheeling away from one end while the fast bowlers operated from the other end. The off-spinner showed the way with admirable control and put every batsman under pressure, finishing with four wickets for 63.

J & K took the new ball after 100 overs and Samiulla Beig immediately dealt a double blow. B. Anirudh then fell to Rasool’s guile as Hyderabad tumbled from 260 for four to 266 for seven. Suhail Andleeb took the prize wicket of Tanmay. The left-handed opener added 13 to his overnight 106 and walked back after a marathon 426-minute stay over two days.

J & K’s batsmen felt the heat post-lunch as the rival bowlers attacked the stumps, using pace and movement. Ravi Kiran stood out with a four-wicket haul ably supported by Chama Milind and Mohammed Siraj.

Motibaug’s reputation for being bowler-friendly came through strongly in J & K’s dismissals. Shubam Khajuria got in line to a delivery from pacy Ravi Kiran, took his bat away only to see the ball swing in and rattle the stumps.

Ian Dev Singh shaped to defend an express delivery from Mohammed Siraj, did not read the movement and was bowled. Milind induced an edge from number three Pranav Gupta and wicket-keeper Sumanth Kolla did the rest.

The scores:

Hyderabad — 1st innings: Tanmay Agarwal c Bisht b Suhail 119, Akshath Reddy c Harmeet b Beig 18, S. Badrinath b Rasool 47, B. Anirudh lbw b Rasool 46, B. Sandeep c Ahmed b Beig 16, Sumanth Kollah b Beig 0, Mehdi Hasan c Bisht b Suhail 0, Akash Bhandari c Harmeet b Rasool 13, Chama Milind c Harmeet b Ram Dayal 19, Mohammed Siraj c Ian Dev b Rasool 13, Ravi Kiran (not out) 0; Extras (b-23, lb-4, nb-7, w-3): 37; Total (in 131.3 overs): 328.

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-141, 3-234, 4-260, 5-264, 6-264, 7-266, 8-315, 9-327.

Jammu & Kashmir bowling: Ram Dayal Punia 27-12-52-1, Samiulla Beig 24-7-77-3, Suhail Andleeb 22-8-57-2, Parvez Rasool 43.3-23-63-4, Harmeet Singh 14-3-52-0, Shubam Khajuria 1-1-0-0.

Jammu & Kashmir — 1st innings: Ahmed Umar c Anirudh b Ravi Kiran 0, Shubam Khajuria b Ravi Kiran 2, Pranav Gupta c Sumanth b Milind 6, Ian Dev Singh b Siraj 14, Parvez Rasool c Sandeep b Akash 70, Aditya Pratap Singh c Sumanth b Ravi Kiran 14, Puneet Bisht c Akash b Ravi Kiran 6, Samiulla Beig (batting) 28, Ram Dayal Punia (batting) 7; Extras (b-3, lb-1, five penalty runs): 9; Total (seven wickets, 46 overs): 156.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-03, 3-15, 4-31, 5-90, 6-110, 7-132.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Kiran 11-5-31-4, Chama Milind 11-3-27-1, Mohd Siraj 10-1-41-1, Mehdi Hassan 6-1-19-0, Akash Bhandari 8-2-29-1.