JK bowlers struggle against Hyderabad

VADODARA: Jammu & Kashmir fell short on bowling resources to trouble Hyderabad as the latter moved to 234 for three at stumps in their Ranji Trophy Group C fixture at the Motibaug ground here on Tuesday.

With the exception of off-spinner and captain Parvez Rasool, who got rid of counterpart S. Badrinath with a delivery hastening off the pitch, the others could not capitalise on the advantage of winning the toss.

Tanmay Agarwal cracked an unbeaten 106 (275 balls, 15x4) switching between caution and acceleration and scored a major chunk of Hyderabad’s total.

He was lucky to get a respite on 61, caught behind off a no-ball by Ram Dayal Punia. Tanmay waited at the crease on the umpire’s instructions and replays confirmed the bowler had erred.

The Hyderabad left-hander looked composed for the reminder of his 362-minute stay. Rasool was given respect, while others were punished for lapses in length. The opener slashed a ball from Samiulla Beig to the third-man fence for his 15th four to bring up his century.

Earlier Beig slogged hard in the morning, coming on as first change. He stuck to an off-stump line and gained lift off the track. The wicket of attacking opener Akshath Reddy was reward for his consistent effort.

Rasool, after 10 overs with the new ball on a neutral track known to aid seam and swing, decided to bring himself on. He stuck to a tight line and kept the batsmen on their toes with assistance off the pitch.

Left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh joined the attack from the other end in the 32nd over. Badrinath and opener Tanmay tackled the spinners with caution, especially with fielders hovering around the bat when the rival captain was bowling.

Badrinath started off in rapid-fire mode, stealing three fours in a row against Beig before sobering down against the spinners. Left-hander Tanmay stroked eight boundaires when balls were pitched in his zone, crossing the half-century mark in 128 balls.

The J & K skipper meanwhile bowled a tight 12 over second spell for 20 runs spanning the period before and after lunch before bringing back the fast bowlers.

The Hyderabad number three had settled down by then to launch into strokes. Badrinath cracked drives off the front foot in between glances through the slip cordon. Tanmay remained patient as the second wicket stand put on 100. Sensing the initiative slipping away, Rasool returned to the attack and the move worked.

Badrinath was three runs away from a deserving half-century, when he risked a sweep against the off-spinner and missed. B. Anirudh, the next man in, launched into big hits for a breezy 46 (5x4, 2x6) before falling to Rasool.

The scores:

Hyderabad — 1st innings: Tanmay Agarwal (batting) 106, Akshath Reddy c Harmeet b Beig 18, S. Badrinath b Rasool 47, B. Anirudh lbw b Rasool 46, B. Sandeep (batting) 0; Extras (b-4, lb-4, nb-7, w-2): 17; Total (for three wkts. in 90 overs): 234.

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-141, 3-234.

Jammu & Kashmir bowling: Ram Dayal Punia 18-9-35-0, Samiulla Beig 14-2-69-1, Suhail Andleeb 16-5-41-0, Parvez Rasool 29-15-39-2, Harmeet Singh 12-3-42-0, Shubham Khajuria 1-1-0-0.