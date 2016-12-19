It will take couple of days to sink in: Karun

Karun Nair celebrates after scoring 300 runs during the fourth day of the fifth cricket test match against England at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Life has changed in a matter of few hours for Karun Nair, India’s second triple centurion in Tests and the Bangalore boy admits that it will take some time to sink in.

“Everyone is being very nice to me. They have congratulated me. I think it will take a couple of days for myself to sink in. The dressing room atmosphere has always been really good and they have always backed me in whatever I have done,” Karun said at the day end press conference.

Asked as to when he thought about getting to a triple century, Karun said it was only after he reached 280 that his partner Ravindra Jadeja started egging him on to reach the milestone.

“I think it never took place in my mind. Once after I crossed 250, the team management had certain plans of going after the bowling and declaring. So I think within the space of five overs, I got to 280-285, that is when I started thinking and Jaddu kept egging me on to not throw it away and get to 300 easily.”

The 25-year-old said that there were nerves during each of the milestones on 99, 199 and 299.

“Obviously, there are some nerves. You can’t be thinking negative at that point. You just have to watch the ball and just get over that moment. You just have to feel that moment, being there.”

Karun said that he is currently overwhelmed by emotions which he is not being able to express.

“There are a lot of things that is going in my mind that I want to do but at that moment, it just doesn’t come out. I think I will just have to get more hundreds for me to show emotion.”

Karun said that he feels sorry that his close buddy KL Rahul got out on 199.

“Like he (Rahul) said we started playing cricket together. It’s just that we have been together since then. At every stage, if he has gone ahead I have caught up. Or if I have gone ahead, he has caught up. So I think that healthy rivalry is good. I feel bad for him that he did not get the double hundred but I think he will get one very soon.”

Crossing the century mark certainly took away a lot of pressure off him, he feels.

“I think it’s just playing normally. I think after 100 the pressure is off. You just go out there and play the shots that you can and you just look to hit the gaps. Once you cross 150, it is just playing freely like how you always do and just expressing yourself.”

Three dropped catches cost us 500 runs: Bayliss

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded that his team’s fielding has been below par and last three dropped catches in the ongoing Test against India cost them 500 runs.

India broke a flurry of records en route their highest ever Test total of 759 for seven declared against England on the penultimate day of the fifth and final match here.

“Our catching is still below par. I think the last three catches we dropped cost us 500 (runs). That’s disappointing. It is something that we should keep working on,” said Bayliss at the post match press conference.

“We are a team that hasn’t got a lot of natural athletes. We have got very good cricketers. We haven’t got lot of slippers (slip fielders). Across the board we just got to get better,” he added.

Bayliss admitted England were just not in the game today.

“I think most of them have gone through days like that and probably won’t be the last time they’ll go through it. It’s never easy when it happens. You got to give credit to the Indian team and their batters, they played extremely well. We just weren’t in the game today,” he said.

Stating that this is the best batting pitch in this series, Bayliss said: “It’s a good wicket. The best we have had in this series. Look at times we struggled to bowl to the fields the captain had set. That just makes it very difficult.

They have got some good batters who obviously play spin very well. In home conditions they can make it very difficult, which we saw today.”

The coach said although England did not get desired results in the last seven Tests they had played in the sub-continent, the players never stopped trying.

“One thing I can say about the seven Tests, including the two in Bangladesh, is that the guys haven’t stopped trying.

It’s not as if they haven’t put in and stopped trying. Yes, on this tour we have been outclassed,” he stressed.

“They (India) have batted and bowled better than us. Any Test team in the world wants to be the best and certainly that’s no different for the English team. But certainly we have a long way to go. In the sub—continent we are not the first team to struggle and won’t be the last.

“But actually over the last seven Tests we have debuted five new youngsters and most of the players haven’t been here before. So I think they will benefit from this. Experience will help in going forward in all forms of the game. Even at home, being in tough situations and learning from those situations. May be learning a little bit from the Indian players, how they go about things,” Bayliss explained.

Bayliss said while India were in a better position, England would look to play out the day tomorrow for a draw.

“The players don’t want to get on the plane with a loss, they want to play out the day.”

On Alastair Cook’s captaincy, the coach said: “To be honest I haven’t spoken to him about it. To be honest I won’t be speaking to him about this. It’s a decision only he will know the answer to. He is done it for so long, whether I say yes or no won’t change his mind.

“Whether he keeps going, whether he stops. If he keeps going fantastic if he stops it is up to him and I have no problems with it either.