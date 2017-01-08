It will be a challenge to beat India at home: Morgan

more-in

England captain Eoin Morgan today said it will be a big challenge for the visitors to beat India at home but they are ready for the “special experience” that awaits them in the upcoming limited overs series.

“Yes, I am really looking forward to it. Playing against India in India is special experience. (They) are a strong side and hard to beat at home. I think, that’s something we are looking forward to as a side (and) it’s going to be a challenge.

“It is only a short series, but we think we can learn a lot from it,” Morgan told reporters in suburban Malad here.

Morgan along with vice-captain Jos Buttler attended a “Net Session” organised by HyperCITY retail in association with Waitrose, one of the super-chains in England this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Buttler said that the ODI series will be different from the Tests.

“Little bit, yes obviously. Good to play before Christmas, we got used to conditions and stuff. But the ODI matches will be completely different. We have got a different side but every time you come, you have to re-adjust and get ready for the matches accordingly,” Buttler said when asked whether he would like to carry his form from the Tests to ODI series.

India will be led by a new skipper — Virat Kohli — in ODI series following the sudden resignation of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the limited-overs captain.

Asked about his reaction, Morgan said, “He (Kohli) is a natural successor. One thing we do as a side, (is) that we don’t look at the opposition that much and focus firmly on ourselves and on what we need to do in this series.”

England, who were comprehensively beaten in the Tests, play the first ODI in Pune against the hosts on January 15.

“Any ODI series we play, we don’t have a great deal of preparation going into it. So a lot of guys (players) do preparations in the lead up to a tour, which the guys have,” Morgan said when quizzed whether two warm-up games were enough to adjust to the conditions.

Buttler believes that playing India in India is a great challenge.

“It’s a great challenge (playing India in India). We are very lucky to come here and play as probably (it is one) of the best places to play in front of the crowds, it is a great challenge (and) everyone in our side is looking forward to that,” said Buttler.

Asked on the personal front whether he is making any special preparation, Butler replied in the negative.

“Three months in the subcontinent before Christmas, practising against spin, we fairly had good preparation and are looking forward to the matches,” said the 26-year-old right-handed batsman.