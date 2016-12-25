It’s all over in a matter of two days

HITTING THE SPOTS: Once he sorted out his line and length, K. Vignesh reaped rich reward, and Kaunain Abbas’s was one of his four scalps.

more-in

So much can happen in a day’s play; particularly on greenish tracks like the one at the VDCA Stadium here.

While there was assistance for the pacers, the collapses on the second day of the quarterfinal between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also mirrored the falling domestic batting standards in conditions favouring bowlers.

Between the two sides, Tamil Nadu fared better. Eventually, Abhinav Mukund’s men were deserving winners.

At the end of a heap of wickets — as many as 19 fell on Saturday — Tamil Nadu overcame Karnataka by seven wickets to enter the semifinals.

Chasing 87 to win, Tamil Nadu, powered by Dinesh Karthik’s brisk 30-ball 41 (5x4, 2x6), was home amidst fading light.

The match was swung Tamil Nadu’s way by pacemen K. Vignesh and T. Natarajan who grabbed seven wickets between them, bowling with heart and skill in the afternoon.

Karnataka — 64 runs behind — was bundled out for 150, with only K.L. Rahul showing the method to bat here, blending sound defence with emphatic stroke-play.

The elegant Rahul (77, 94b, 13x4) was all class. He was balanced in his stance, and used his left eye and left shoulder to pick the line of the ball. He also shortened his back-lift to cope with the conditions, moved his feet, and was side-on when he met the ball.

He was reprieved by ’keeper Karthik off man-of-the-Match Ashwin Crist — with his high-arm action and two-way movement, the seamer impressed again — when on 69 before being eventually prised out by Natarajan who angled one across from over the wicket. For a left-armer, Natarajan got his body alignment right to take the ball away from the right-hander, and from round the wicket as well.

Vignesh tended to pitch a tad short in first session but found his length during a fine afternoon spell. He also got closer to the off-stump while looking to zero in on the ideal line. He was now moving the ball from the off-stump rather than pitching outside off which would have wasted his movement.

The right area to land the ball on this track was around good length on the off. Given the juice in the pitch, the batsmen had to cope with both bounce and movement.

Vignesh took out Manish Pandey with a well-directed short-pitched delivery that seemed to follow the batsman.

Karun Nair, battling abdominal pain, displayed immense commitment to come out and bat, but Vignesh got one to jag away and find the edge.

The Karnataka batting caved in. The ill-timed and thoughtless run-outs did not help matters either.

In the morning, Tamil Nadu was dismissed for 152, with Vinay Kumar and S. Arvind bowling zestfully.

Karthik was the first to go, edging Vinay to ’keeper Gautam. By evening, he was back again hitting the winning runs.

It was that sort of a day!

The scores:

Karnataka — 1st innings: 88

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: Kaushik Gandhi c Rahul b Arvind 15, L. Suryapprakash c Gautam b Arvind 15, B. Indrajith c Gautam b Binny 1, Dinesh Karthik c Gautam b Vinay Kumar 31, Vijay Shankar run out 34, Abhinav Mukund c Binny b Mithun 17, B. Aparajith c Gautam b Arvind 0, Aswin Crist c Gautam b Vinay Kumar 5, R. Aushik Srinivas (not out) 6, K. Vignesh lbw b Shreyas 6, T. Natarajan b Shreyas 0; Extras (b-18, lb-3, nb-1): 22; Total (in 53.3 overs): 152.

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-31, 3-33, 4-103, 5-111, 6-112, 7-136, 8-136, 9-152.

Karnataka bowling: Vinay Kumar 16-4-52-2, Abhimanyu Mithun 10-0-43-1, S. Arvind 17-10-16-3, Stuart Binny 9-3-19-1, Shreyas Gopal 1.3-0-1-2.

Karnataka — 2nd innings: K.L. Rahul c Karthik b Natarajan 77, R. Samarth run out 10, Kaunain Abbas b Vignesh 15, Manish Pandey c Indrajith b Vignesh 0, Stuart Binny run out 0, C.M. Gautam lbw b Crist 0, Shreyas Gopal c Karthik b Vignesh 2, Karun Nair c Karthik b Vignesh 12, Vinay Kumar lbw b Natarajan 6, Abhimanyu Mithun c Vijay Shankar b Natarajan 8, Sreenath Arvind (not out) 10; Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-2, nb-2): 10; Total (in 38.1 overs): 150.

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-74, 3-76, 4-82, 5-83, 6-86, 7-112, 8-130, 9-137.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Aswin Crist 14-2-51-1, T. Natarajan 11.1-2-40-3, K. Vignesh 13-1-53-4.

Tamil Nadu — 2nd innings: B. Aparajith c Abbas b Arvind 18, L. Suryapprakash c Gautam b Binny 9, Kaushik Gandhi c Gautam b Mithun 2, B. Indrajith (not out) 16, Dinesh Karthik (not out) 41; Extras (b-1): 1; Total (for three wickets in 19.3 overs): 87.

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-23, 3-35.

Karnataka bowling: S. Arvind 6-0-27-1, Stuart Binny 7-1-26-1, Abhimanyu Mithun 2-0-7-1, Vinay Kumar 2-1-2-0, Shreyas Gopal 2.3-0-24-0.