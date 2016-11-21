India wins Vizag test, takes 1-0 lead

more-in

India sealed a comprehensive victory after lunch on the fifth and final day, dismissing England for 158 in 97.3 overs.

India took a 1—0 lead in the best—of—five match series by beating England by 246 runs on Monday to win the second test.

Needing to bat through the final day to salvage a draw after resuming on 87—2, chasing an improbable target of 405 to win, England lost their last eight wickets for just 66 runs, giving up five wickets in the morning session then three more after lunch to concede a heavy defeat.

India captain Virat Kohli questioned the opposition’s intent as England focused on batting out more than four sessions to save the match.

“You need to show some intent as the pitch gets tougher to bat on,” said Kohli, was named man of the match after scoring 167 and 81. “Scoring runs in between puts some pressure on the bowlers. It is a basic thing. If you don’t have that intent in the fourth innings, it is tough to play out four and a half sessions (on Days 4 and 5).”

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow followed up his first innings half—century to finish unbeaten on 34 but no—one outside England’s top three batsman made double figures.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav finished with three wickets each while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja got two apiece for India.

England made an ominous start to the day when Ben Duckett went early for a duck, caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha off Ashwin with just five added to the overnight total.

Moeen Ali made just two before he was caught at backward short leg off Jadeja as India began to tighten the screws.

Ben Stokes was bowled for six by off—spinner Yadav after the drinks break then Shami used the second new ball to get rid of Joe Root (25) and Adil Rashid (4) and leave India in total command.

No one bowler stood out on a wearing pitch, and the Indian attack worked as a unit, using the conditions on offer.

“It is great for the pacers to come in and bowl quick spells of 3—4 overs,” Kohli said. “Having quality spinners helps the fast bowlers to stay fresh. Creating opportunities for taking wickets has to be done in partnerships. I think they are combining well at the moment.”

The home team wrapped up the final three wickets quickly after the lunch interval with Ashwin bowling Zafar Ansari for a duck then Yadav trapping Stuart Broad (5) and James Anderson (0) leg before wicket in successive deliveries.

The first test in Rajkot was drawn. The third test starts in Mohali on Nov. 26.

“What’s giving me belief in actually over 10 days of cricket is that we have competed very well in India in their conditions,” England captain Alastair Cook said. “Yes, we have lost by a big margin. It was a massive toss to lose but in certain periods of game we played some good cricket.”

Scoreboard

India 1st Innings: 455

England 1st Innings: 255

India 2nd Innings: 204

England 2nd innings: Alastair Cook lbw b Jadeja 54; Haseeb Hameed lbw b Ashwin 25; Joe Root lbw b Shami 25; Ben Duckett c Saha b Ashwin 0; Moeen Ali c Kohli b Jadeja 2; Ben Stokes b J Yadav 6; Jonny Bairstow not out 34; Adil Rashid c Saha b Shami 4; Zafar Ansari b Ashwin 0; Stuart Broad lbw b J Yadav 5; James Anderson lbw b J Yadav 0; Extras: (LB—3) 3

Total: (All out in 97.3 overs) 158

Fall of wickets: 1/75 2/87 3/92 4/101 5/115 6/115 7/129 8/143 9/158

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 14—3—30—2, Umesh Yadav 8—3—8—0, Ravichandran Ashwin 30—11—52—3, Ravindra Jadeja 34—14—35—2, Jayant Yadav 11.3—4—30—3.