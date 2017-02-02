India team for Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

more-in

MUMBAI: Jhulan Gowswami and Sukanya Praida have been ruled out of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers due to injury, according to the BCCI medical team.

Soni Yadav and Mansi Joshi have been named as replacements for the tournament to be played at Colombo from February 7 to 21. The Board had earlier informed about Mona Meshram had replaced Smriti Mandhana, who was injured during the Women’s Big Bash in Australia.

Fifth-ranked India is in Group ‘A’ alongside Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Thailand, with the first match against the host on Feb. 7.

The top three sides from Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ will progress to the Super Six stage. The top four from Super Six will complete the eight-team line-up for the World Cup 2017.

The team:

Mithali Raj (Capt.), Harmanpreet Kaur, Mona Meshram, Thirushkamini M.D., Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Soni Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Deepti Sharma. — Special Correspondent