India score 631, lead by 231 runs on day 4

Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrates his century on day 3 of the 4th test match played against England in Mumbai on Saturday | Photo Credit: PTI

India scored a mammoth total 631 on day 4 of the the fourth test match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, leading England by 231 runs.

Virat Kolhi brought up his third double century of the year with a brilliant innings, becoming the first Indian skipper to score three double-tons, while Jayant Yadav also hit a century to become the first Indian to score one at the no.9 spot.

Kohali led from the front, with a 235 that began slow and steady and then blossomed into an innings that put England on the backfoot. Assisted ably by Vijay on day 3 and Yadav on day 4, Kohli chipped away at England's score till he got out with a ball that went to the hands of James Anderson at deep extra cover.

Together, the duo also added more than 200 runs to put India in the driver's seat. England will now have to top India's effort to be able to begin evening out the series score.

India leads the five-Test match series 2-0.