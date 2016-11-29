India races away to resounding win

IN FULL FLOW: Chasing a small total, Parthiv Patel came out all guns blazing and took India to victory at a canter.

Parthiv hits unbeaten 67; Root and Hameed battle in vain

MOHALI: Nothing unpredictable happened on day four as India patiently saw off England’s resistance and raced away to an eight-wicket victory with more than a day to spare in the third Test here.

The resounding win gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead with two to go in the series. Ahead of the fourth Test in Mumbai from December 8, England has plenty of time to introspect and re-strategise.

As India chased 103, Parthiv Patel and Cheteshwar Pujara did not let M. Vijay’s eight-ball duck provide a flicker of hope to England. Parthiv, in particular, capitalised on the opportunity to score a breezy unbeaten 67 and struck the winning boundary in the 21st over.

It was clear that the calm presence of Pujara did not impact the left-hander’s natural stroke-play as he reached 50 off 39 deliveries. When the target was 15 runs away, Pujara ended up top-edging an attempted sweep to short fine-leg.

That brought skipper Virat Kohli to the middle and soon Parthiv’s inside-out cover-drive carried India past the finish-line.

When play began on Tuesday, England was 56 behind with six wickets in hand. It hoped that overnight batsman Joe Root, the not-so-fit teenaged-opener Haseeb Hameed, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid would match the grit displayed by the Indian lower-order on Monday.

Not surprisingly, night-watchman Gareth Batty departed to the second ball he faced from Ravindra Jadeja. The dangerous Buttler attacked for an 18-ball 18 before offering a skier to Jadeja off Jayant Yadav. These two early wickets kept alive India’s hopes of curtailing the England innings.

Coming together at 107 for six, Root (78) and Hameed (59 not out) took turns to delay the inevitable, doing their bit in England’s 236.

Hameed, playing his last innings of the series before returning home to insert a plate in his fractured left hand, showed he could deal with this Indian attack.

Even as Hameed took time to get started — needing 19 deliveries for his first run — Root showed why he is regarded as one among the best Test batsmen. He did not let the bowlers intimidate him and smartly rotated the strike without missing any opportunity to punish the loose deliveries.

Eventually, it took a smart reflex catch — a left-handed pluck by lone slip-fielder Ajinkya Rahane — off Jadeja to end Root’s knock before lunch, reducing England to 152 for seven.

Hameed, dropped on six by Paarthiv off Ashwin, showed no serious signs of discomfort from the finger-injury that had kept him off the field in India’s first innings and from opening the second innings.

Having added 45 with Root, Hameed raised 43 with Woakes and 41 with last-man James Anderson to ensure India chased at least a three-figure target.

It was the second new ball that hastened the end of the England innings. Mohammed Shami softened up Woakes with a short delivery that struck the batsman’s helmet and brought down the stem guard. Up next was another rising delivery that Woakes fended to Paarthiv. Two deliveries later, Shami’s short ball to Adil Rashid was hooked into the waiting hands of Umesh Yadav at fine-leg.

This reduced England to 195 for nine with Hameed on a patient 23 from 127 deliveries. Sensing the end of the innings was round the corner, Hameed changed gears.

He smashed 36 off 29 deliveries dotted with five boundaries — two each off Shami and Ashwin before adding one off Jadeja — in addition to the six off Ashwin that helped him reach his half century before Anderson’s run-out ended England’s innings.