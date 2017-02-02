India hammers England by 10 wickets

more-in

Defending champion India crushed England by 10 wickets in the Blind Cricket World Cup here on Thursday.

Electing to bat, England scored 158 in 19.4 overs, thanks to useful knocks from Edward James Hossell (57) and Justin Hollingsworth (24).

In reply, India reached the target in just 11 overs with Sukhram Majhi scoring an unbeaten 67 with 12 boundaries and Ganesh Babubhai Mundakar smashing an undefeated 78.

The scores:

England 158 in 19.4 overs (Justing Hollingsworth 24, Edward James Hossell 57, Ketan Patel two for 40) lost to India 159 for no loss in 11 overs (Sukhram Majhi 67 n.o., Ganesh Babubhai Mundakar 78 n.o.).

New Zealand 168 for one in 20 overs (J.H. Dunn 52 n.o., M.L.K. McCaskill 83) lost to Australia 172 for two in 10 overs (Ned Adam Charles Brewer Maiga 82 n.o., Steffan Francesco Nero 41 n.o.).

Sri Lanka 164 for seven in 20 overs (Chandana Deshpriya 46) lost to Pakistan 165 for five in 17.2 overs (Badar Munir 49, Amir Ishfaq 36, Muhammad Akram 31, Suranga Sampath two for 25).

South Africa 146 for five in 20 overs (Dominic Scott Adriaans 33, Sonwabile Bidla 57 n.o., Buhle Bhidla 32, Sunil Rana Magar two for 26) lost to Nepal 149 for four in 17.3 overs (Sunil Rana Magar 38, Sunil Subedi Chhetri 46 n.o.).

West Indies 195 for six in 20 overs (Kevin Andrew Douglas 112, Gregory Lee Stewart 57) lost to Bangladesh 196 for two in 19.4 overs (Tanzjlur Rahman 90 n.o., Mahbubul Hasan Emon 52 n.o.). — PTI