India establishes lead on Day 3

India's Ravichandran Ashwin walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed on the third day of their third Test against England in Mohali on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Indians were 354 at the loss of seven wickets against England at lunch

India were 354-7 at lunch on day 3 of the third cricket Test against England at the Punjab Cricket Assication here on Monday.

Ravindra Jadeja (70) and Jayant Yadav (26) were at the crease at the break with India leading by 71 runs with 3 wickets remaining in the 1st innings.

Brief Score:

England 1st innings: 283

India 1st innings: 354/7 in 114 overs (R Ashwin 72, RA Jadeja 70; Ben Stokes 3/65).