India drubs South Africa

MUMBAI: India registered its fourth win at the T20 World Cup for the Blind, beating South Africa by nine wickets at the MCA ground here on Friday.

The home team, supported by IndusInd Bank, chased down the target of 157 in 13.5 overs for the loss of opener Durga Rao.

Muhammed Farhan top-scored with 59 not out (9x4, 1x6). Jafar Iqbal remained unbeaten on 54.

The scores: South Africa 157 for nine in 20 overs (David Landry 42 n.o.; Ganesh Mundkar two for 14) lost to India 158 for one in 13.5 overs (Muhammed Farhan 59 n.o., Jafar Iqbal 54 n.o.). — Special Correspondent