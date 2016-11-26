India breaks Bairstow resistance, England 268-8

Captain Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of Alastair Cook with teammates.

India broke Jonny Bairstow’s resistance as England reached 268-8 at stumps in the third test at Mohali on Saturday.

Bairstow was out for 89 after facing 177 deliveries and hitting six fours to prevent a disastrous opening day for the tourists, who won the toss.

After tea, Ravindra Jadeja (2-56) ended the 69-run stand for the sixth wicket between Bairstow and Jos Buttler (43).

Virat Kohli caught Buttler at mid off. He faced 80 balls and hit five fours.

Chris Woakes (25) added 45 runs for the seventh wicket with Bairstow, with England reaching 250 in the 83rd over.

Parthiv Patel dropped Bairstow off Jayant Yadav (2-49) in the 84th over. The off-spinner trapped him lbw off the very next ball.

Bairstow went for a DRS appeal but failed.

India took the second new ball in the 87th over. Umesh Yadav then bowled Woakes in the penultimate over of the day.

Adil Rashid was unbeaten on 4 runs, while Gareth Batty was 0 not out.

Earlier, England lost only one wicket in the first hour but then three in the latter part of the opening session to be in trouble at 92-4 for lunch. It had rallied to 205-5 at tea.

India leads the five-match series 1-0.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Parthiv Patel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

England: Alastair Cook (capt), Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Garreth Batty, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and James Anderson.