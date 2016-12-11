India at 579/7 at lunch on day 4

Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrates his century on day 3 of the 4th test match played against England in Mumbai on Saturday | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian skipper Virat Kolhi brought up his third double century of the year with a brilliant innings on day 4 of the fourth test match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Together with Jayant Yadav, the duo also added 200 runs to put India in the driver's seat. Yadav also scored the second fifty of his test career.

India was at 579/7 at lunch on day 4.

England's first innings score was 400. At the end of third day's play on Saturday, India's score was 451 for 3.

India leads the five-Test match series 2-0.