India’s close-in catching not up to the mark, says fielding coach

history at stake Virat Kohli’s (centre) men will become the first Indian team to go unbeaten in 18 Test matches by avoiding defeat in the series finale in Chennai. Photo: K. Pichumani K_Pichumani | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

On a day when India’s fielders missed a couple of sharp chances – K.L. Rahul dropping Moeen Ali and Parthiv Patel missing a stumping as Jonny Bairstow waded out – the host’s fielding coach R. Sridhar admitted that the catching has not been up to the mark.

Excerpts

Fielding gaffes

I would agree that our catching, especially close-in catching off pacers behind the stumps, has not been up to scratch this series. We have set right standards for the last two years and this particular series, things haven’t gone our way.

Rahul’s drop

It burst through his fingers over the head. Maybe his timing of the jump could have been better.

But these things happen in cricket. Getting Moeen out early could have helped us because the first hour there was little moisture on the wicket, later the wicket eased out.

On Root and Moeen

Root was fabulous. He came out with intent to attack the spinners. Once the wicket eased out, his sweep shots came out of the cover, he used his feet to milk the spinners. Moeen was the perfect foil for him.

Took his time to settle, played with soft hands and when the pitch eased out, he hit a few good shots.

On Jadeja’s bowling

Ravindra Jadeja was accurate. He bowled tidy lines. That is why he was rewarded with (three wickets).

The DRS dilemma

A bowler always feels he has got the batsman. There are people like Virat (Kohli) and Ajinkya (Rahane), Parthiv or Wriddhiman (Saha) behind the stumps, who give the correct judgement.

Kohli takes the call depending upon feedback given by the key members.

On Pujara’s fielding

He has his limitations as an athlete but one thing you got to give it to him is his effort in practice sessions. Pujara has definitely improved. Today he saved three runs. Now with Karun (Nair) and K.L. Rahul in the team, he is a bit relieved from the close-in position.