ICC not to investigate Kohli over ball-tampering allegations

more-in

Allegations of ball tampering levelled against Indian Test captain Virat Kohli by a British tabloid do not hold much ground as per the specific clauses in the ICC’s Rules and Regulations about playing conditions.

A British tabloid on Tuesday alleged that footage showed Kohli appearing to shine the ball using residue from a sweet during the first Test in Rajkot. While the footage shows Kohli shining the ball, it isn’t clear if Kohli is using a sweet.

There has been no complaint filed by the visiting team and they declined to comment on the issue.

As per ICC regulations on ball tampering, if a team wants to lodge a complaint about ball tampering by a rival team or its player, it has to be done within five days of the completion of the Test match.

The match in question is the Rajkot Test which ended on November 13 and if England team had any complaints, they needed to make it official by November 18.

The fact that this window has closed puts to rest media reports surrounding the incident. — PTI