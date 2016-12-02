ICC meeting moved from Mumbai to Dubai

more-in

: The next quarterly meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been moved from Mumbai to Dubai. The ICC Board and Chief Executives will meet in early February 2017. The previous quarterly meeting was held in Cape Town, South Africa in mid-October.

Major decisions are likely to be taken at Dubai which is also the head quarters of the ICC.

“Work continues on the future governance structure of the ICC, including the revenue sharing model, and a comprehensive proposal is expected to go to the ICC Board early in 2017,” was a statement from the ICC after the meeting in Cape Town. Apart from the ICC Board and Chief Executives Committee, all other important committees meet at quarterly conclaves.

The ICC, probably doesn’t want another unpleasant incident to happen, with the presence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) delegates for the meetings.

Last October, Shiv Sena party activists stormed the BCCI office at Cricket Centre, Churchgate and prevented a meeting between the then BCCI President Shashank Manohar and the PCB officials Shahryar Khan and Najam Sethi. The two Boards were to discuss resumption of bilateral ties.

The ICC’s working group, nominated by the ICC Board, met for two days at Adelaide last week.