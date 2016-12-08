I worked on Root’s dismissal, says Ashwin

GOT HIM! After England had made a solid start, R. Ashwin reeled things in with timely strikes in the second and third sessions, one of his four victims being centurion Keaton Jennings.

R. Ashwin got Joe Root edging one to slip where Virat Kohli managed a fine catch. Was it a deliberate effort to bowl in straight lines to the England right-hander?

“I must say, I worked that dismissal in my head because he has got out a lot of times in the slips,” said the off-spinner. “He nicked one in Vizag; he’s got a tendency to nick spinners to the slip cordon.”

“I saw him nick Dane Piedt in South Africa. He has done it quite a few times; to Nathan Lyon as well. I was just imagining that this is one of those pitches ... where edges actually carry to slips. So I was just mentally working it over, and it happened.”

Excerpts from Ashwin’s press-conference:

Taking three wickets post tea: I thought the rewards in that spell were for what I’d done in the afternoon session. I thought I’d bowled a really a good spell then to (Keaton) Jennings and Moeen Ali. I got Root out in that spell.

The Wankhede pitch: It has been a big bat-first always. We knew that we would be up against the odds. We knew that there would be some moisture (in the pitch) in the morning and wanted to capitalise on that, but couldn’t, unfortunately. The afternoon session, I thought, wasn’t all that bad; we gave away only 90-odd runs... and took only one wicket, obviously. But that was the big wicket of Root.

We thought of taking a couple of wickets together and finishing the day with four or five down. It would have been nice to finish on six down, actually.

Thoughts on Jennings: Obviously, a debut century is very, very special for him. I just had a weird feeling, when that one popped over Karun at gully... I thought he might have a good day because he has had a great season for Durham this year. So he has just continued from where he left off there, I guess.

He’s got a very tight defence, looks a very, very good player.

Missing Shami: He’s been one of those go-to bowlers for us to try and break partnerships and also to close out innings. He’s been fabulous over the last 12 to 15 months. And he’s someone we definitely missed. I thought if he were around, we could have ended up snapping one or two more wickets.

But that’s how the game goes.

Reiffel’s misfortune: I don’t know; I need to check on Paul. How is he? He was definitely rattled after he got hit. These are the incidents that can look funny from a distance, but he was definitely rattled.

Need to keep a check on him.

We have had too many such instances in the recent past.

(Ashwin said he was very happy when told that a CT scan had cleared Reiffel.)

Going past Javagal Srinath’s 236 Test wickets: This is the first time that I am hearing about it!

He was one of the champion bowlers for India, and to go past him is definitely (great).

It wasn’t on my radar when I started playing cricket, so I am definitely lucky.