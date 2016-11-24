I’m no cheat, says du Plessis

more-in

Backed by many, including rival skipper Smith

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis insisted on Wednesday he wasn’t a cheat and warned cricket authorities had opened a “can of worms” after he was found guilty of ball-tampering in controversial circumstances.

Du Plessis was fined his match fee on Tuesday after being caught on camera sucking a mint and rubbing saliva into the ball during last week’s second Test against Australia in Hobart.

But du Plessis, who won backing from leading figures including Australian captain Steve Smith, said he didn’t think he had done anything wrong.

“I still completely disagree with that (decision),” du Plessis told reporters in Adelaide. “I feel like I’ve done nothing wrong... it’s not like I was trying to cheat or anything.

“For me (ball-tampering) is picking the ball, scratching the ball. Shining the ball, I think all cricketers would say, is not in the same place.”

Du Plessis argued the science was unclear about the effects of rubbing sweetened saliva on a ball, and said it was impossible to police such a rule given the drinks, sweets and chewing gum players use on-field.

Previous ball-tampering cases have involved the use of dirt, fingernails and beer-bottle tops to rough up the ball and alter its flight in the air.

“I just think it’s opened up a can of worms with what’s going to happen now going forward with the game,” du Plessis said. “Something like this needed to happen to create a bit more awareness around it.”

He added: “Obviously the ICC has taken a stance against me, to use me as a scapegoat now. But all I can ask for is that everyone gets treated the same.”