Hyderabad in command

more-in

Hyderabad took a firm grip on the proceedings at the end of the third day of the Cooch Behar (u-19) Trophy cricket tournament against Karnataka.

Needing 379 for victory, the hosts were reeling at 47 for seven in their second innings here on Wednesday.

The scores:

At Mysuru: Hyderabad 248 in 96 overs ( Mickil Jaiswal 54, Md.Junaid 52 n.o., Chandan Sahani 40, Nithesh Reddy 40, Aman Khan four for 50) & 297 in 78.1 overs (K. Nithesh Reddy 95, Chandan Sahani 91, Mickil Jaiswal 43, T. Santosh Goud 25, Aman Khan five for 104) vs Karnataka 166 in 68.1 overs (Adarsh Prajwal 35, Abhishek Alawat 30, Bhagath Varma three for 34, Mickil Jaiswal three for 34) & 47 for seven in 22 overs (Bhagavath Varma four for 15, S. Praneeth Raj three for 25).

At Mumbai: Himachal Pradesh 713 for eight decl. in 159 overs vs Mumbai 382 for six in 111 overs (H.J. Tamore 75, A.A. Sardesai 68, Armaan Jaffer 90, Siddarth Akre batting 70, C.S. Malhotra three for 79).