Hyderabad implodes in its run chase

more-in

RAIPUR: Mumbai, with 41 titles in 82 editions of the Ranji Trophy, has a reputation of making oppositions wilt under pressure when it matters the most. So when Hyderabad started its run chase of 232 set by Mumbai, it knew that more than the demons in the wicket and questions posed by Mumbai’s bowlers, its batsmen had to avoid a brain-freeze and keep themselves in the game going into the last day’s play of their quarterfinal tie.

Unfortunately for Hyderabad, Monday evening at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium was a disaster. Not only did some of its batsmen throw away their wickets but young left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil’s five-wicket haul meant Mumbai ended the day on the verge of setting up a semifinal clash against Tamil Nadu.

Hyderabad was tottering at 121 for seven, leaving too much on B. Anirudh’s platter for the last morning.

Gohil, returning after a forced lay-off due to a finger injury he sustained during the second day’s play, changed the course of play in two spells in the last session.

At tea, Hyderabad, riding on Tanmay Agarwal counter-attacking Shardul Thakur’s short-ball burst with two sixes over deep square-leg in each of the bowler’s two overs, was 41 for one.

Gohil opened the bowling from the dressing room end after the break and it took him just eight balls to strike. Caught in two minds whether to block or drive, the left-handed Agarwal offered a low, return catch to Gohil.

In his next over, Gohil got the big scalp of S. Badrinath. Despite receiving a pounding from the Hyderabad captain in the first innings, Gohil refrained from bowling flat and was rewarded for it. Badrinath stepped out, the face of his bat turned a little and Shreyas Iyer completed a simple catch at mid-wicket.

With two left-handers at the crease, Aditya Tare took Gohil off despite his spell reading an impressing 5-1-19-2. Once Abhishek Nayar had struck for the second time, breaching B. Sandeep’s defence to leave Hyderabad 88 for four, Gohil was reintroduced.

His accuracy forced three mistakes from the Hyderabad batsmen in nine balls. K. Sumanth edged him on the backfoot to Tare, Mehdi Hasan’s defensive prod resulted in a bat-pad catch to Praful Waghela at forward short-leg two balls later and Akash Bhandari missed an attempted cut to be bowled in Gohil’s next over.

That short burst left Hyderabad with little to celebrate for Mohammed Siraj’s outstanding spell of pace bowling earlier in the day. The right-arm pacer breached the defence of five Mumbai batsmen to restrict Mumbai to 217 in its second innings.

The scores:

Mumbai — 1st innings: 294.

Hyderabad — 1st innings: 280.

Mumbai — 2nd innings: Kevin d’Almeida b Milind 1, Praful Waghela b Milind 28, Shreyas Iyer b Siraj 12, Suryakumar Yadav b Siraj 3, Aditya Tare b Siraj 57, Siddhesh Lad c Milind b Bhandari 46, Abhishek Nayar c Kiran b Hasan 8, Shardul Thakur c Siraj b Bhandari 12, Akshay Girap b Siraj 11, Tushar Deshpande b Siraj 4, Vijay Gohil (not out) 0; Extras (b-15, lb-11, nb-8, w-1): 35; Total (in 83.2 overs): 217.

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-32, 3-52, 4-110, 5-147, 6-156, 7-191, 8-202, 9-208.

Hyderabad bowling: M. Ravi Kiran 16-4-40-0, C.V. Milind 17-5-25-2, Mehdi Hasan 15-5-19-1, Mohammed Siraj 14.2-5-52-5, Akash Bhandari 21-6-55-2.

Hyderabad — 2nd innings: Tanmay Agarwal c & b Gohil 29, P. Akshath Reddy c Tare b Nayar 1, B. Anirudh (batting) 40, S. Badrinath c Shreyas b Gohil 1, B. Sandeep b Nayar 25, K. Sumanth c Tare b Gohil 14, Mehdi Hasan c Waghela b Gohil 4, Akash Bhandari b Gohil 4, C.V. Milind (batting) 0; Extras (b-3): 3; Total (for 7 wickets, in 42 overs): 121.

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-41, 3-45, 4-88, 5-111, 6-115, 7-121.

Mumbai bowling: Shardul Thakur 6-0-36-0, Abhishek Nayar 14-4-27-2, Akshay Girap 7-2-16-0, Vijay Gohil 10-2-28-5, Tushar Deshpande 5-1-11-0.