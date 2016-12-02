Hyderabad completes J & K demolition

more-in

: Parvez Rasool’s dismissal off the fifth ball faced evoked muted celebration in the Hyderabad team, confident that victory was theirs for the asking, just the formalities need to be completed. Jammu & Kashmir, overnight on 42 for four wickets and trailing by 361 runs heading into the fourth and final day, collapsed to 117 all out in the Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ match at Motibaug ground.

Hyderabad won by 286 runs to add valuable points to the tally, which now reads an impressive 29 in seven matches.

The J & K skipper could not repeat his first innings heroics (a gritty 70 against pace-heavy attack). Spinner Akash Bhandari snared Rasool for the first of three wickets in the second innings. Hyderabad wicket-keeper Sumanth Kollah made a mark with four catches and one stumping, helping spinner Bhandari. Fast bowler Chama Milind (four for 39) scalped three batsmen on the fourth day to hasten victory. Ravi Kiran (two for 24) continued an impressive showing this season, Mohammed Siraj is proving his worth, giving team coach Bharath Arun satisfaction of pre-season work paying off.

Playing safe

Hyderabad did not enforce the follow-on on the third day, letting go the chance to earn a bonus point against rivals under pressure.

Bharat Arun explained: “Our batting has not been consistent, so we did not want to get into a situation when asked to chase 150-plus in the fourth innings.”

J & K skipper Rasool said: “Hyderabad adjusted to conditions better than us. Motibaug wicket is known for helping fast bowlers, the advantage our bowlers could not capitalise on and from the time they scored 300-plus in the first innings, the game went away from us.”

Rasool’s five-wicket haul in the match and utility with the bat in the first innings was evidence of his quality in a struggling side.

“My job is to perform and show my worth as one of the top all-rounders in domestic cricket. I hope my teammates realise the demands of first-class cricket and raise their level quickly, so that as a side we can match other teams.”

The scores:

Hyderabad —1st innings: 328.

Jammu & Kashmir —1st innings:169.

Hyderabad —2nd innings: 244 for two decl.

Jammu & Kashmir —2nd innings: Shubham Khajuria c Sumanth b Ravi Kiran 4, Ahmad Omar c Badrinath b Milind 16, Pranav Gupta lbw b Ravi Kiran 1, Ian Dev Singh c Sumanth b Siraj 13, Ram Dayal Punia b Milind 33, Aditya Pratap Singh c Sumanth b Milind 26, Parvez Rasool c Sumanth b Bhandari 0, Puneet Bisht st Sumanth b Bhandari 5, Samiullah Beigh c Badrinath b Bhandari 5, Harmeet Singh b Milind 0, Suhail Andleeb (not out) 10; Extras (nb-3, b-1) 4; Total (in 37.2 overs): 117.

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-20, 3-29, 4-35, 5-93, 6-94, 7-101, 8-101, 9-101.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Kiran 11-3-24-2, C. Milind 12-4-39-4, Mohd. Siraj 8-2-22-1, Akash Bhandari 6.2-1-31-3.