Himachal on top against Mumbai

Rahul Thakur’s 247 and his 199-run partnership with Ritwij Kashyap (127 n.o.) for the seventh wicket helped Himachal Pradesh declare its first innings at a enormous total of 713 for eight in the Cooch Behar (under-19) Trophy cricket against Mumbai here on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh then reduced Mumbai to 66 for two at stumps on the second day.

Hyderabad takes lead

At Mysuru, Hyderabad skittled out hosts Karnataka for 166 in reply to its score of 248 and secured a vital first innings lead of 82 runs.

The scores:

At Mumbai: Himachal Pradesh 713 for eight decl. in 159 overs (Rahul Thakur 247, Ritwij Kashyap 127 n.o., M.Z. Khan 66, D.B. Rangi 64, P.S. Tomar 50, Yasir Arafat three for 109) vs Mumbai 66 for two in 21 overs (Hardik Tamore 34 n.o.).

At Mysuru: Hyderabad 248 in 96 overs ( Mickil Jaiswal 54, Md.Junaid 52 n.o, Chandan Sahani 40, Nithesh Reddy 40, Aman Khan four for 50) & 40 for one in 11 overs vs Karnataka 166 in 68.1 overs (Adarsh Prajwal 35, Abhishek Alawat 30, Bhagath Varma three for 34, Mickil Jaiswal three for 34).