Himachal has its task cut out

more-in

Himachal Pradesh has its task cut out. In the fight for the first innings lead, Himachal was placed at 101 for three in reply to Haryana’s 402 at close on the second day of the Ranji Trophy match Sardar Patel Stadium here on Wednesday.

Resuming at 237 for three, Haryana added 165 with overnight batsman Guntashveer Singh contributing 10 runs more to his 110 but opener Shubham Rohilla gave the team a fillip after resuming his innings at two. He had retired hurt on the first day but returned to boost the Haryana lower order with a knock of 64 off 100 balls with five 4s.

Apart from Rohilla, Haryana prospered through Rohit Sharma’s 50 off 135 balls with six fours even as Kanwar Abhinay and Rishi Dhawan ensjured there were no late order revival for the opposition. Abhinay, who had three wickets to his credit on the first day, finished with a six-wicket haul while Dhawan ended with three.

Himachal’s response was cautious but it lost wickets at regular intervals and the teams ended the day with honours shared.

The scores:

Haryana — 1st innings: Nitin Saini b Abhinay 39, Shubham Rohilla b Abhinay 64, Guntashveer Singh c Bains b Dhawan 120, Chaitanya Bishnoi b Abhinay 26, Rajat Paliwal c (sub) Ankit Kalsi b Abhinay 25, Rohit Sharma lbw b Abhinay 50, Rahul Tewatia c Dogra b Dhawan 20, Poonish Mehta (not out) 23, Sanjay Pahal run out 1, Mohit Sharma c Bist b Dhawan 17, Ashish Hooda c Bains b Abhinay 1; Extras (b-5, lb-3, nb-6, w-2): 16; Total (in 132.2 overs): 402.

Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-142, 3-188, 4-256, 5-306, 6-339, 7-377, 8-384, 9-401.

Himachal Pradesh bowling: Rishi Dhawan 37-5-138-3, Pankaj Jaswal 34-5-117-0, Kanwar Abhinay 39.2-13-84-6, Gurvinder Singh 22-3-55-0.

Himachal Pradesh — 1st innings: Ravi Thakur c Rohilla b Mehta 23, Prashant Chopra c Pahal b Mohit 33, Robin Bist (batting) 12, Prashant Dogra c Saini b Pahal 23, Sumeet Verma (batting) 3; Extras (lb-1, nb-4, w-2): 7; Total (for three wkts. in 34 overs): 101.

Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-68, 3-95.

Haryana bowling: Hooda 7-0-38-0, Mohit 4.1-1-13-1, Pahal 12.5-5-24-1, Mehta 8-1-16-1, Tewatia 2-0-9-0.