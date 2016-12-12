Himachal, Bengal post wins

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Himachal Pradesh defeated Karnataka by 70 runs while Bengal scored a seven-wicket victory over Baroda in an all-India women’s (under-19) super league Group ‘A’ fixture at Mulapadu near here on Monday.

The scores:

Himachal Pradesh 215 for four in 50 overs (K.H. Verma 80 n.o., P.P. Chauhan 41, C.R. Singh 31) bt Karnataka 145 in 48.4 overs (Simren Henry 29, N.M. Chauhan three for 29).

Baroda 135 in 48.5 overs (Mohite 32) lost to Bengal 136 for three in 39.3 overs (Richa 62).