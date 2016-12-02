Haryana climbs to third spot

more-in

Haryana climbed to the third slot in Group C after playing out a draw with Himachal Pradesh on the final day of the Ranji Trophy match at the Sardar Patel Stadium here on Friday.

The result enabled Haryana take its points tally to 25 with a match against Tripura in hand, while Himachal Pradesh was placed fifth with 20 points.

Himachal Pradesh resumed at 142 for one with Prashant Chopra on 89. He went on to score 237 off 241 balls with 25 fours and seven sixes as Himachal scored briskly with a plan to set Haryana a target.

Given a task of 265 runs to win, Haryana relied on Shubham Rohilla to show the way. His unbeaten 100 off 108 balls with 14 fours was an entertaining performance, but it not enough to create a winning platform for Haryana.

In its last match, Haryana meets Tripura at Kolkata while Himachal takes on Goa at Mumbai in matches starting on December 7.

The scores:

Haryana — 1st innings: 402.

Himachal Pradesh — 1st innings: 233.

Himachal Pradesh — 2nd innings: Ravi Thakur b Pahal 45, Prashant Chopra c Bishnoi b Tewatia 237, Robin Bist lbw b Hooda 42, Paras Dogra c Gurvinder b Tewatia 62, Sumeet Verma (not out) 23, Pankaj Jaswal c Paliwal b Tewatia 0, Amit Kumar (not out) 6; Extras (b-6, lb-1, nb-5, w-5): 17; Total (for five wkts. decl. in 88 overs): 432.

Fall of wickets: 1-140, 2-266, 3-376, 4-416, 5-416.

Haryana bowling: Ashish Hooda 17-2-77-1, Poonish Mehta 19-4-81-0, Sanjay Pahal 15-2-49-0, Mohit Sharma 3-1-7-0, Rahul Tewatia 20-0-109-3, Chaitanya Bishnoi 8-0-73-0, Rajat Paliwal 6-0-29-0.

Haryana — 2nd innings: Nitin Saini b Jaswal 0, Shubham Rohilla (not out) 100, Guntashveer Singh b Abhinay 8, Bishnoi c Bist b Abhinay 41, Rajat Paliwal (not out) 7; Extras (b-1, lb-4, nb-1): 6; Total (for three wkts. in 37.5 overs): 162.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-41, 3-122.

Himachal Pradesh bowling: Jaswal 4-1-14-1, Kanwar Abhinay 11-1-43-2, Rishi Dhawan 4.1-0-16-0, Gurvinder Singh 11-0-52-0, Bist 7.4-0-32-0.