Harshal helps Haryana fight back

An incisive spell of fast bowling by Harshal Patel in the first hour, followed by some aggressive batting by openers Nitin Saini and Shubham Rohilla, helped Haryana claw its way back into the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Jharkhand here at the Moti Bagh Stadium on Sunday.

At stumps, Haryana was 146 for two in its second innings, 59 runs ahead.

Earlier, Virat Singh completed his century and took Jharkhand to 345 with help from the lower order.

Early strikes

Harshal struck twice in as many balls in the third over of the day. He had overnight batsman Ishank Jaggi caught behind and then bowled Ishan Kishan, who was unlucky to see an inside edge roll on to his pads and then to the stumps.

In his next over, Harshal removed Kaushal Singh when he threw his bat at a wide delivery. Jharkhand was reduced to 228 for six without a run being added to the overnight score.

But Shabhaz and Virat Singh negated the swing bowlers by counter-attacking and, in the process, took the team past Haryana’s 258.

Nadeem smashed 34 off just 52 balls with five fours and a six — an upper cut off Mohit Sharma over third man — as he and Virat stitched together a 57-run stand for the seventh wicket.

After achieving the initial target, Virat started playing sensibly as he nudged his way to his second First Class century before getting out while trying to clear the infield.

His dismissal, however, did not stop Rahul Shukla and Samar Quadri from adding 46 for the ninth wicket, stretching the lead to 87, before Shukla was trapped leg-before by Amit Mishra.

Positive start

Haryana started positively with the openers going after Nadeem, who picked up seven wickets in the first innings, to wipe out the lead.

The duo was not afraid of taking the aerial route with both hitting a six off Nadeem early on as they shared a 79-run partnership.

Rohilla, when on 15, offered a chance as he went for an expansive drive off medium-pacer Anand Singh only for ’keeper Sumit Kumar to make a mess of what was an easy catch.

The best bowler of the day for Jharkhand was leg-spinner Quadri, who removed the openers.

The scores:

Haryana — 1st innings: 258.

Jharkhand — 1st innings: Anand Singh c & b Chahal 9, Sumit Kumar c Saini b Mishra 19, Virat Singh c Mohit b Chahal 107, Saurabh Tiwary c Paliwal b Harshal 23, Ishank Jaggi c Saini b Harshal 77, Ishan Kishan b Harshal 0, Kaushal Singh c Saini b Harshal 0, Shahbaz Nadeem c & b Chahal 34, Rahul Shukla lbw b Mishra 28, Samar Quadri (not out) 17, Ashish Kumar absent hurt; Extras (nb-8, w-5, b-8, lb-10): 31; Total (for nine wkts. in 120 overs): 345.

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-46, 3-82, 4-228, 5-228, 6-228, 7-285, 8-299, 9-345.

Haryana bowling: Harshal Patel 19-7-46-4, Yuzvendra Chahal 39-9-85-3, Mohit Sharma 14-5-26-0, Sanjay Pahal 13-1-47-0, Amit Mishra 29-6-96-2, Rajat Paliwal 4-0-17-0, Chaitanya Bishnoi 2-0-10-0

Haryana — 2nd innings: Nitin Saini b Quadri 41, Shubham Rohilla c Virat b Quadri 43, Shivam Chauhan (batting) 22, Chaitanya Bishnoi (batting) 33; Extras (nb-2, b-4, lb-1): 7; Total (for two wkts. in 50 overs): 146.

Fall of wickets: 1-79, 2-91.

Jharkhand bowling: Rahul Shukla 5-1-12-0, Shahbaz Nadeem 18-6-45-0, Anand Singh 6-1-15-0, Samar Quadri 15-2-48-2, Kaushal Singh 6-0-21-0.