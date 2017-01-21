Hales ruled out with fractured hand

more-in

England opening batsman Alex Hales has been ruled out of the remainder of Indian tour, according to a release from the visitor’s camp.

The right-handed batsman was ruled out after scans revealed that he had fractured his right hand during the second one-dayer against India in Cuttack on Thursday. Hales sustained the injury attempting a catch in the outfield and jarred his hand on the ground in the process.

England will announce Hales’s replacement in the T20 squad, for the three-match series starting on January 26, in due course. — Special Correspondent

Fined for slow over-rate

PTI reports

Meanwhile, England’s players were on Friday fined 10% of their match fees while captain Eoin Morgan was docked 20% of his earnings for slow over-rate in the second ODI.

Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the fine after Morgan’s side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration. Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.