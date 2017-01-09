HCA secretary insists Hyderabad will host India-Bangladesh Test

more-in

The Hyderabad Cricket Association secretary K. John Manoj says they have only written a letter to the BCCI seeking release of funds to host the Bangladesh Test match and other domestic events.

“There is no way we are going to back out from hosting the Test match next month at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium here. I had written the letter to the BCCI a couple of days ago asking for funds as per the Supreme Court order,” the HCA official told The Hindu.

Questioned whether he had even hinted that not getting funds may force the HCA to back out from hosting the Test, John Manoj said there was no suggestion to that effect.

“In fact, the BCCI official Mr. P.R. Viswanathan is visiting Hyderabad tomorrow (Monday) to discuss with the HCA curator Y.L. Chandrasekhar about the pitch preparations,” he said.

“We are going ahead with our Test match preparations and even convened a meeting of the Executive Committee on Monday to discuss the preparations for the Test match,” the HCA secretary added.

For his part, Narender Goud, the HCA’s interim chief, pleaded ignorance about HCA backing out. “As far as I know, HCA is gearing up to host the Test and we will host it come what may,” said Goud.