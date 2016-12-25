Gujarat tightens the noose on Odisha

more-in

JAIPUR: Gujarat offered very little to Odisha on Christmas Day and was poised to march forward into the semifinals of the Ranjit Trophy at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Sunday.

Bundling out Odisha for 199, taking a first innings lead of 64 runs, and then tightening the noose by reaching 246 for three at the end of third day, was a professional performance by Parthiv Patel and his men.

Much of the reconstruction of the team that had struggled at 71 for six in the first innings went to openers Samit Gohe, who remained unbeaten on 110, and the 1,000-run man of the season Priyank Panchal, who miscued a drive and got out for 81.

The openers put on 149 after Jasprit Bumrah had helped Gujarat wipe out the Odisha tail with a five-wicket haul.

Gujarat took just over four overs to finish the business in the morning, taking the last two Odisha wickets, after it had managed to add 15 runs to its total.

It was a delightful performance by both the openers for Gujarat as they toyed with the bowling and timed their shots nicely in entertaining the sparse but vociferous crowd. The only blemish was when Panchal, who has struck four centuries in the season so far including a triple and a double century, mishit his only lofted drive in the whole innings, off left-arm spinner Dhiraj Singh, to be caught at deep mid off. Panchal struck 14 fours in his 116-ball knock.

It was 14 fours for the 26-year-old Gohel who posted his third first class century and faced 291 balls for an unbeaten 110.

With two more days left, the pitch did offer a lot of life to the bowlers who were willing to bend their back as Basant Mohanty showed by letting Rujul Bhatt’s bails fly at the fag end of the day.

Of course, the day belonged to Gujarat.

The scores:

Gujarat — 1st innings: 263.

Odisha — 1st innings: Sandeep Pattnaik lbw b Hardik 43, Ranjit Singh c Samit b Kalaria 1, Subhransu Senapati c Parthiv b Bumrah 30, Govinda Poddar c Parthiv b Bumrah 0, Abhishek Yadav b Bumrah 8, Biplab Samantaray c Parthiv b Bumrah 0, Saurabh Rawat lbw b Kalaria 2, Deepak Behera (not out) 41, Suryakant Pradhan c & b Rujul 47, Basant Mohanty c Parthiv b Bumrah 12, Dhiraj Singh lbw b Hardik 0, Extras (b-4, lb-2, nb-8, w-1) 15; Total (in 73.1 overs): 199.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-83, 3-83, 4-91, 5-91, 6-92, 7-101, 8-173, 9-192.

Gujarat bowling: Rush Kalaria 18-8-42-2, Jasprit Bumrah 23-9-41-5, Mehul Patel 12-1-60-0, Hardik Patel 18.1-10-47-2, Rujul Bhatt 2-0-3-1.

Gujarat — 2nd innings: Samit Gohil (batting) 110, Priyank Panchal c Abhishek b Dhiraj 81, Bhargav Merai lbw b Dhiraj 27, Rujul Bhatt b Mohanty 14, Manpreet Juneja (batting) 6, Extras (b-6, nb-2): 8; Total (for three wkts. in 86 overs): 246.

Fall of wickets: 1-149, 2-198, 3-238.

Odisha bowling: Suryakant Pradhan 14-2-61-0, Deepak Behera 9-3-14-0, Basant Mohanty 15-9-18-1, Dhiraj Singh 26-6-69-2, Biplab Samantaray 7-1-32-0, Govinda Poddar 15-1-46-0.