Gujarat pushes Mumbai on its backfoot

Backs up Panchal’s fine double-century with three quick wickets

HUBBALLI: Gujarat took firm control of its Group-A Ranji Trophy clash against Mumbai at the KSCA Stadium here on Wednesday.

After making a first innings total of 437, aided mainly by Priyank Panchal’s fine double-century (232, 28x4, 2x6), it reduced Mumbai to 58 for three at stumps on the second day.

The third wicket, that of Aditya Tare, will rankle the 41-time champion in particular. There were just three balls left in the day but the skipper succumbed to an uncharacteristic rush of blood and gave a return catch to offie Karan Patel in an attempt to hit him out of the park.

Tare and Shreyas Iyer had in fact looked solid until then — Karan’s grassing of a return catch off Tare earlier notwithstanding. The duo had stitched together a 50-run partnership after Jasprit Bumrah had consumed both Jay Bista and Akhil Herwadkar to leave Mumbai tottering at five for two.

With in-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav having suffered an upset stomach and dehydration, which entailed a visit to the hospital on Tuesday, Mumbai will have its task cut out. Yadav though is expected to bat on day three.

Earlier, Panchal, starting from his overnight score of 122, and Manpreet Juneja were in no mood to cede ground. Such was the caution that the former hit only three boundaries in the first session and Gujarat made 79 runs from 37 overs.

Vishal Dabholkar — who would ultimately finish with six for 118 — trapping both Juneja and Chirag Gandhi in front in quick succession didn’t help too.

But after lunch, Panchal seemed a transformed man. He drove as well as he had all through his innings and danced down the track at will. He collected 45 runs from 35 balls which included five fours and a six to bring up his maiden double hundred.

The scores:

Gujarat — 1st innings: Samit Gohil b Dabholkar 87, Priyank Panchal b Dhawal 232, Bhargav Merai lbw b Dabholkar 0, Parthiv Patel c Herwadkar b Dhumal 12, Manpreet Juneja lbw b Dabholkar 48, Chirag Gandhi lbw b Dabholkar 0, Axar Patel c Tare b Bista 18, Rush Kalaria c & b Dhumal 8, Karan Patel c Tare b Dabholkar 14, Hardik Patel lbw b Dabholkar 5, Jasprit Bhumrah (not out) 1; Extras (b-4, lb-1, w-4, nb-3): 12; Total (in 160.1 overs): 437.

Fall of wickets: 1-172, 2-172, 3-203, 4-288, 5-292, 6-324, 7-341, 8-388, 9-430.

Mumbai bowling: Dhawal Kulkarni 27-8-40-1, Shardul Thakur 22-6-50-0, Aditya Dhumal 36-7-109-2, Vishal Dabholkar 43.1-8-118-6, Akhil Herwadkar 2-0-16-0, Abhishek Nayar 14-1-41-0, Shreyas Iyer 7-0-29-0, Suryakumar Yadav 1-0-5-0, Shubham Ranjane 1-0-5-0, Jay Bista 7-3-19-1.

Mumbai — 1st innings: Akhil Herwadkar c Parthiv b Bumrah 5, Jay Bista b Bumrah 0, Shreyas Iyer (batting) 27, Aditya Tare c & b Karan 26, Dhawal Kulkarni (batting) 0; Total (for three wickets in 21 overs): 58.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-5, 3-58.

Gujarat bowling: Rush Kalaria 4-2-8-0, Jasprit Bumrah 5-2-11-2, Axar Patel 6-1-21-0, Karan Patel 5-0-18-1, Hardik Patel 1-1-0-0.