Gujarat makes Odisha toil

MAKING INROADS: On a day when Odisha’s bowlers were made to work hard, Dhiraj Singh stood out with his five-wicket haul.

JAIPUR: Capitalising on the time on hand, Gujarat looked to train for the tougher challenges ahead as it reached 514 for eight in its second innings against Odisha on the penultimate day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here on Monday.

Having virtually batted Odisha out of the match with an overnight lead of 309 runs, Gujarat was not inclined to go for an outright victory, especially in the light of opener Samit Gohil slugging his way towards a big score.

After being cautious in the morning session for two and a half hours, when he added 30 to his overnight score of 110, the 26-year-old Gohil played at a brisk pace thereafter to remain unbeaten on 261 at close on the fourth day.

Considering that his previous best was 104, notched up earlier in the season against Madhya Pradesh, it was understandable that the young man was keen to bolster his career with an unforgettable knock in only his third First Class century.

In his 555-ball vigil in windy conditions, which prompted to him to run to the pavilion at almost every drinks interval, Gohil struck 33 fours, and a six off left-arm spinner Dhiraj Singh.

Interestingly, Dhiraj was the most successful bowler for Odisha in the second innings as he valiantly grabbed five wickets, including that of the Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel. Test wicket-keeper Parthiv was bowled by a ball that kept low, after he had scored a fluent 40.

It was the fourth five-wicket haul for the 29-year-old Dhiraj, who has struggled to get wickets this season, except for a five for 98 against Karnataka earlier.

The pitch had a lot to offer even though it tended to keep low at times. The Odisha medium pacers were able to work up a good pace and bounce, but Gohil was quite comfortable in handling the bowling through the day.

On the fifth and final day, it will be interesting to see whether Gujarat allows Gohil to attempt a triple century, or declare at the overnight total for an intimidating target of 579 for Odisha.

The driving philosophy in modern sports is that the interests of the team are best served by taking care of the individual interests of the players!

The scores:

Gujarat — 1st innings: 263.

Odisha — 1st innings: 199.

Gujarat — 2nd innings: Samit Gohil (batting) 261, Priyank Panchal c Abhishek b Dhiraj 81, Bhargav Merai lbw b Dhiraj 27, Rujul Bhatt b Mohanty 14, Manpreet Juneja lbw b Suryakant Pradhan 24, Parthiv Patel b Dhiraj 40, Chirag Gandhi lbw b Dhiraj 6, Rush Kalaria lbw b Dhiraj 11, Mehul Patel b Poddar 16, Hardik Patel (batting) 11; Extras (b-14, lb-4, nb-3, w-2): 23; Total (for eight wickets in 176 overs): 514.

Fall of wickets: 1-149, 2-198, 3-238, 4-277, 5-355, 6-391, 7-420, 8-453.

Odisha bowling: Suryakant Pradhan 28-4-100-1, Deepak Behera 21-6-52-0, Basant Mohanty 34-14-69-1, Dhiraj Singh 58-13-139-5, Biplab Samantaray 12-1-56-0, Govinda Poddar 23-2-80-1.