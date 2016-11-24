Gujarat clinches points for lead as Mumbai misses out by 15 runs

MAN OF THE HOUR: A superb performance from Jaspreet Bumrah (second from left) thwarted Mumbai’s hopes of clinching the first-innings lead on the final day.

Bumrah’s six-wicket haul trumps Thakur’s late charge

Gujarat snatched the first-innings lead from under Mumbai’s nose on the concluding day of the Ranji Trophy Group-A encounter at the KSCA Stadium here on Thursday.

An enterprising innings by Shardul Thakur (56, 89b, 6x4, 2x6) brought Mumbai to within 15 runs of the Gujarat total of 437 before Jaspreet Bumrah, who ended up with six for 78, got him to hole out to Manpreet Juneja at square-leg while attempting a hook.

Following the result, Mumbai remains on top with 26 points, followed by Tamil Nadu on 23 and Gujarat on 21. But, on a surface which held no demons for the batsmen, it would have expected much more than a solitary point.

Gujarat deserves credit. Its bowlers were as disciplined as their Mumbai counterparts, and, in Bumrah, it had a trump card who, with his express pace, took the nature of the surface out of the equation.

Earlier, overnight batsmen Shreyas Iyer, resuming on 191, seemed to be Mumbai’s lone hope in bridging the 109-run deficit.

On the fourth morning, he seemed rather fidgety, especially after surviving a run-out chance when Juneja, with the batsman stranded mid-pitch, sought to uproot the stumps directly instead of throwing it to the wicket-keeper.

Then, Bumrah got his edge, only for it to fall short of first slip. It was not long before Rush Kalaria had him caught behind.

That brought Thakur to the crease, and 25-year-old put on an impressive display of his secondary skill.

With Aditya Dhumal, he was involved in a 37-run partnership for the ninth wicket and, then, in the company of Vishal Dabholkar, accounted for 41 tenth-wicket runs.

Thakur drove elegantly and did not flinch when bounced by the likes of Bumrah. On one such occasion he even pulled the India international for six in front of square.

A second such attempt, though, brought his downfall.

In the second essay, Gujarat scored 82 without loss from 45 overs. But, in the context of the match, it was merely academic.

The scores:

Gujarat — 1st innings: 437

Mumbai — 1st innings: Akhil Herwadkar c Parthiv b Bumrah 5, Jay Bista b Bumrah 0, Shreyas Iyer c Gohil b Kalaria 194, Aditya Tare c&b Karan 26, Dhawal Kulkarni b Bumrah 61, Suryakumar Yadav b Axar 18, Abhishek Nayar lbw b Bumrah 14, Shubham Ranjane b Bumrah 5, Shardul Thakur c Juneja b Bumrah 56, Aditya Dhumal lbw b Karan 8, Vishal Dabholkar (not out) 12, Extras (b-7, lb-13, nb-3) 23; Total (in 143 overs) 422.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-5, 3-58, 4-245, 5-289, 6-319, 7-333, 8-344, 9-381.

Gujarat bowling: Rush Kalaria 19-3-49-1, Jasprit Bumrah 27-8-71-6, Axar Patel 41-6-128-1, Karan Patel 22-3-66-2, Hardik Patel 26-5-72-0, Priyank Panchal 8-1-16-0.

Gujarat — 2nd innings: Samit Gohil (not out) 18, Priyank Panchal (not out) 56, Extras (lb-1, w-5, nb-2) 8; Total (for no loss in 45 overs) 82.

Mumbai bowling: Shardul Thakur 7-4-11-0, Vishal Dabholkar 12-5-8-0, Aditya Dhumal 11-3-21-0, Dhawal Kulkarni 4-0-5-0, Shreyas Iyer 8-0-25-0, Jay Bista 2-0-8-0, Suryakumar Yadav 1-0-3-0.

Man-of-the-match: Jasprit Bumrah.