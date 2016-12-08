Goswami comes up with career-best knock

more-in

NEW DELHI: Bengal wicket-keeper Shreevats Goswami scored a career-best unbeaten 225 in helping Bengal reach a strong 475 for nine before declaring against Madhya Pradesh, on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group A league encounter at the Palam Ground on Thursday.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh was 19 for one at stumps as Bengal put its might at forging an outright win.

Best in the Bengal batting came from Goswami, who inspired a brilliant rear-guard action with his 328-ball innings where he hit 25 boundaries and three sixes to more than double his previous best score of 112 (not out). Goswami’s knock helped Bengal make a spectacular turnaround as its last three wickets produced 268 after seeing its seventh wicket fall at 207.

Goswami, who was dropped once on 97, shared three partnerships — of 57 with Pragyan Ojha (32) for the eight wicket, 92 with Veer Pratap Singh (24) for the ninth and finally an unbeaten stand of 119 for the final wicket with Sayan Ghosh (20 not out).

The three partnerships scoffed at MP’s bowling attack as Bengal took the driver’s seat. Madhya Pradesh, which saw its wicket-keeper Naman Ojha missing much of the action after suffering a finger injury, lost a wicket off the very first ball when opener Aditya Shrivastava edged one to Goswami off the bowling of Ashoke Dinda.

The scores:

Bengal — 1st innings: Abhishek Raman b Pandey 36, Prasanjit Das lbw b Sakure 3, Abhimanyu Easwaran lbw b Sakure 80, Sudip Chatterjee c Harpreet Singh b Sakure 0, Manoj Tiwary c Patidar b Datey 15, Shreevats Goswami (not out) 225, Writtick Chatterjee lbw b Datey 0, Ashoke Dinda c Shubham b Datey 0, Pragyan Ojha c & b Datey 32, Veer Pratap Singh b Shubham 24, Sayan Ghosh (not out) 20; Extras (b-24, lb-6, w-2, nb-8): 40; Total (for nine wickets declared in 135 overs): 475.

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-47, 3-52, 4-88, 5-202, 6-207, 7-207, 8-264, 9-356.

Madhya Pradesh bowling: Ishwar Pandey 28-8-77-1, Puneet Datey 28-4-105-4, Chandrakant Sakure 33-5-105-3, Mukul Raghav 2-1-5-0, Ankit Sharma 29-4-94-0, Shubham Sharma 14-2-58-1, Harpreet Singh 1-0-1-0.