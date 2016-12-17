Cricket

Going back to the roots

more-in

Joe Root, who bolstered England’s first innings along with Moeen Ali, stated that his impromptu practice session on a road inside the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium Complex, ahead of the fifth Test here on Thursday, was born out of a desire to correct a technical issue as well as have some fun.

All over the place

Explaining the move, Root said: “My feet were all over the place in Mumbai against the seamers. I wanted to iron out a few things.

“We tried the tennis courts, we tried to do that away from the cameras, to be honest, in case it went pear-shaped.

“Obviously, the nets weren’t ready and it was the only surface we could find.

“A few of the local guys helped and we got a few things sorted out.

“You think about how lucky we are with the kind of practice facilities we get in international cricket.

“So, go back to being a kid again, remember what it’s like to play on the street. It’s one of the reasons why you look to get into cricket.”

Post a Comment
More In Cricket
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2016 3:42:23 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/Going-back-to-the-roots/article16873908.ece

© The Hindu