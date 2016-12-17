Going back to the roots

more-in

Joe Root, who bolstered England’s first innings along with Moeen Ali, stated that his impromptu practice session on a road inside the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium Complex, ahead of the fifth Test here on Thursday, was born out of a desire to correct a technical issue as well as have some fun.

All over the place

Explaining the move, Root said: “My feet were all over the place in Mumbai against the seamers. I wanted to iron out a few things.

“We tried the tennis courts, we tried to do that away from the cameras, to be honest, in case it went pear-shaped.

“Obviously, the nets weren’t ready and it was the only surface we could find.

“A few of the local guys helped and we got a few things sorted out.

“You think about how lucky we are with the kind of practice facilities we get in international cricket.

“So, go back to being a kid again, remember what it’s like to play on the street. It’s one of the reasons why you look to get into cricket.”